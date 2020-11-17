WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, November 16, 2020
_____
818 FPUS56 KSEW 171049
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-180000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 56 44 50 / 90 90 70
$$
WAZ559-180000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely late in
the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times late in
the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one
inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows near 40. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 54 42 48 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ507-180000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely
early in the afternoon, then rain at times late in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming
south 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain likely until early morning, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid
40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 55 44 49 / 90 90 70
Everett 55 43 48 / 90 90 70
$$
WAZ509-180000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then rain likely in the
late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely late in
the evening. A chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs near 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 60 43 51 / 100 90 80
Tacoma 57 43 50 / 100 90 80
$$
WAZ556-180000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph
becoming south 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 58 44 50 / 90 80 70
$$
WAZ555-180000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST TODAY...
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph
becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s
to lower 50s. Southeast wind around 10 mph increasing to
southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 56 43 49 / 100 90 90
Enumclaw 58 40 49 / 100 90 70
North Bend 58 40 51 / 90 90 80
$$
WAZ503-180000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 20 to
30 mph with gusts to 40 mph increasing to south 25 to 45 mph with
gusts to 60 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain after
midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 57 44 49 / 80 90 80
Sumas 58 42 48 / 90 90 80
$$
WAZ506-180000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain
in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain at times late in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 25 to 40 mph becoming
south 25 to 45 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely until early morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind
10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then
cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows near 40. Southwest wind
15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 40s
to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows
near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 57 44 50 / 80 80 70
Mount Vernon 59 44 51 / 90 80 70
$$
WAZ001-180000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. A chance of rain late in the morning. Rain
at times early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph
with gusts to 45 mph becoming south 25 to 45 mph with gusts to
55 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts
to 35 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs
near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 57 41 51 / 80 80 70
Eastsound 55 44 48 / 80 80 70
$$
WAZ510-180000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
PST THIS EVENING...
.TODAY...Very windy. Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a chance
of rain late in the morning. Rain at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph increasing to south 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely in the late evening and early morning. A chance of rain in
the morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch
likely. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph
with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts
to 35 mph in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
in the evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 57 45 51 / 80 80 60
Port Townsend 56 41 49 / 90 70 60
$$
WAZ511-180000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Windy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. South wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rain at times in the morning. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near
40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 54 41 49 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ504-180000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 57 44 50 / 100 90 90
Olympia 56 42 50 / 100 90 80
$$
WAZ512-180000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the late morning and early afternoon. Rain likely late in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rain in the morning.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper
30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
$$
WAZ514-180000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts
to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. A chance of rain in the morning. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows near 40. Southeast wind
10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 30s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 57 40 48 / 90 80 70
Sequim 59 39 49 / 90 70 60
$$
WAZ515-180000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning, then rain in
the late morning and early afternoon. A chance of rain late in
the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming southwest
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s
to lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 57 42 48 / 100 90 80
$$
WAZ516-180000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Very windy. Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 25 to 45 mph
with gusts to 55 mph becoming southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to 45 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in
the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the
lower 40s.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs near 50.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 58 41 49 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ517-180000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 4 PM PST
THIS AFTERNOON...
.TODAY...Very windy. Rain until late afternoon, then cloudy with
a chance of rain late in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Southeast wind 30 to 45 mph becoming southwest 20 to 35 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 55 mph.
.TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Rain in the morning, then showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts
a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the upper 30s to mid
40s. West wind 15 to 25 mph becoming east to 10 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
40s to lower 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 50.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 57 44 50 / 100 100 90
$$
WAZ513-180000-
Olympics-
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Rain and snow through the day. Snow level near 6500 feet
decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts one to
three inches possible. No snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 4000 feet. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy
rainfall in the evening. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 3 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 3500 feet. Snow may
be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch
to one inch possible. Snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of
1 to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation near Hurricane Ridge 1 to
8 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 41 28 31 / 90 80 70
$$
WAZ567-180000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow
late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet. Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow
likely after midnight. A chance of rain and snow in the morning.
Snow level near 4500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow
accumulation of 2 to 7 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3500 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation of
2 to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 14 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 43 31 33 / 100 90 90
$$
WAZ568-180000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...A slight chance of rain and snow late in the morning.
Rain and snow likely early in the afternoon, then rain and snow
late in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 40. Northeast wind in the passes
10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then a chance of rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to
2 inches. Southwest wind in the passes 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...A chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain
and snow likely late in the morning. Rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half
inch to one inch possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. East wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch possible.
Southwest wind in the passes 15 to 20 mph becoming west 10 to
15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s. West wind in
the passes to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 2500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 42 31 38 / 90 90 80
Stevens Pass 38 29 34 / 90 90 80
$$
WAZ569-180000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
249 AM PST Tue Nov 17 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow
late in the morning. Rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
near 6500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches.
.TONIGHT...Showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 4500 feet. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 5 inches.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow late in the morning. Rain showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Rainfall
amounts a half inch to one inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches.
Total snow accumulation 4 to 17 inches.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
3500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 3000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 3500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 4500 feet.
$$
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather