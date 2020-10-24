WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, October 23, 2020
065 FPUS56 KSEW 241002
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-242300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 49 33 47 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-242300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. North wind
15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the morning.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
40s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north in the afternoon.
Gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 49 32 48 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-242300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Widespread frost in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening,
then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind
to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 48 32 46 / 0 0 0
Everett 47 31 45 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-242300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North
wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening,
then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to
mid 30s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 52 30 50 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 49 30 48 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-242300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Widespread frost in the morning. Lows near 30. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.
Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 50 32 48 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-242300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph near gaps in the terrain.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows near 30.
North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 49 28 48 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 49 28 47 / 0 0 0
North Bend 50 27 49 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-242300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 20 to
35 mph with gusts to 45 mph.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Northeast wind 15 to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 47 29 46 / 0 0 0
Sumas 45 27 47 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-242300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North
wind 25 to 35 mph becoming northwest 20 to 30 mph in the
afternoon, Gusts to 50 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.
Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 49 32 47 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 51 29 48 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-242300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts to 45 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind
20 to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming north to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s to lower
40s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light
wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 50 32 49 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 46 33 44 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-242300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind
10 to 20 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Widespread frost in the morning. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph
becoming north in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the 30s. North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to
10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 49 32 47 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 48 31 46 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-242300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the morning. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening.
Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 52 32 49 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-242300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.
Widespread frost in the morning. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming north 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the
mid 40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening.
Widespread frost after midnight. Lows near 30. North wind 10 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 52 29 50 / 0 0 0
Olympia 52 28 49 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-242300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 30. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then
widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs
near 60.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
$$
WAZ514-242300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in
the upper 20s to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in
the 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs near
50. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 31 46 / 0 0 0
Sequim 47 30 47 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-242300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT SUNDAY...
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind
10 to 20 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s. East wind 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.
Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the morning, then
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 47 36 46 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-242300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph in the
afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 50 32 50 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-242300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. East wind 15 to
25 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph in the morning.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows
in the 30s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after
midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in
the upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 53 36 50 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-242300-
Olympics-
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet increasing to
4500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet
increasing to 8000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet increasing
to 12500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 28 19 33 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-242300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 1500 feet decreasing
to 500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to
2500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing
to 7500 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the
afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 29 15 33 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-242300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of snow late in the morning. Snow
level near 2000 feet. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind in the passes
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 2000 feet decreasing to
1000 feet after midnight. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1000 feet increasing to
3000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. East wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
East wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing
to 8500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind in the passes becoming northwest
around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 36 18 35 / 10 0 0
Stevens Pass 29 14 28 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ569-242300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
301 AM PDT Sat Oct 24 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 4000 feet in the morning. Freezing level
near 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet decreasing
to 1500 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 1500 feet increasing to
3500 feet in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 4000 feet
increasing to 5000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing
to 11000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6000 feet.
$$
