WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 25, 2020

_____

835 FPUS56 KSEW 260913

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ558-262300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 62 52 66 / 60 30 0

$$

WAZ559-262300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 64 48 66 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ507-262300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind around 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 61 50 64 / 60 40 0

Everett 61 51 64 / 60 40 0

$$

WAZ509-262300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid

to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 63 51 67 / 60 20 0

Tacoma 63 50 67 / 60 10 0

$$

WAZ556-262300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to

mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 64 53 67 / 60 40 0

$$

WAZ555-262300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 61 49 68 / 70 60 0

Enumclaw 60 48 66 / 60 30 0

North Bend 63 48 68 / 70 50 0

$$

WAZ503-262300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 61 50 64 / 50 40 0

Sumas 61 48 66 / 60 50 0

$$

WAZ506-262300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 64 49 65 / 40 20 0

Mount Vernon 64 50 67 / 60 40 0

$$

WAZ001-262300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 66 47 64 / 30 10 10

Eastsound 62 51 62 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ510-262300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind around 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 62 49 63 / 40 20 0

Port Townsend 63 46 63 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ511-262300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 64 48 69 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ504-262300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind

to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to

upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 65 48 70 / 60 10 0

Olympia 64 48 68 / 60 10 0

$$

WAZ512-262300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

$$

WAZ514-262300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the 40s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 60 47 60 / 30 10 0

Sequim 63 46 63 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ515-262300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the

40s to lower 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 60 49 60 / 50 20 0

$$

WAZ516-262300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph

becoming south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Light wind becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 63 48 65 / 60 10 0

$$

WAZ517-262300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph becoming northeast

to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 62 52 66 / 60 10 0

$$

WAZ513-262300-

Olympics-

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet. Freezing level near 9500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 39 53 / 50 20 0

$$

WAZ567-262300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. No snow accumulation.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet increasing

to 12500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 41 52 / 80 70 0

$$

WAZ568-262300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a half

inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No

snow accumulation. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet increasing

to 13500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures near

60. Light wind in the passes.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Light wind in the passes becoming east around 10 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. East wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 51 40 62 / 80 70 0

Stevens Pass 46 39 57 / 90 60 0

$$

WAZ569-262300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

212 AM PDT Sat Sep 26 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

$$

_____

