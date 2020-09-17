WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, September 17, 2020
_____
518 FPUS56 KSEW 172218
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.
WAZ558-181100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Smoke through the day. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 60 68 58 66 / 20 80 70 60
$$
WAZ559-181100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. A
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through the day.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the 60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 58 69 55 68 / 30 80 60 60
$$
WAZ507-181100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. A
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke
through the day. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Patchy fog in the late evening and early morning.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the
morning becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 57 67 57 64 / 20 80 70 70
Everett 58 67 57 65 / 20 80 80 70
$$
WAZ509-181100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms after midnight. A chance of rain late in
the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Smoke through the day. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 59 69 56 67 / 30 90 70 70
Tacoma 59 68 56 68 / 30 90 60 60
$$
WAZ556-181100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog late in the night. A
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Smoke through the day.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming south
to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near
70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 61 69 58 67 / 30 90 80 70
$$
WAZ555-181100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. A
slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early
morning. A chance of showers after midnight. A slight chance of
rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.
Smoke through the day. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Patchy fog in the evening. Rain likely. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Light
wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 59 70 56 65 / 10 80 80 70
Enumclaw 57 67 53 64 / 20 90 70 70
North Bend 57 70 54 66 / 20 80 70 60
$$
WAZ503-181100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 56 67 56 65 / 20 60 80 70
Sumas 57 70 55 65 / 10 50 70 70
$$
WAZ506-181100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog late in the night. A
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower
60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning.
Smoke through the day. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 55 68 55 67 / 20 70 70 60
Mount Vernon 57 69 56 67 / 20 80 80 80
$$
WAZ001-181100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming
southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Smoke through the day.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 52 70 52 70 / 20 70 70 60
Eastsound 57 67 57 66 / 20 60 60 50
$$
WAZ510-181100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog late in the night. A
slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke
through the day. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Patchy fog late in the evening.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows
in the 50s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 64 54 64 / 20 70 70 60
Port Townsend 51 66 51 65 / 20 70 60 50
$$
WAZ511-181100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog late in the night. A
slight chance of rain in the evening. A slight chance of
thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Smoke through the day. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the late
evening and early morning. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 57 68 55 69 / 40 80 50 50
$$
WAZ504-181100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. A slight chance of rain and a
chance of thunderstorms in the evening. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain. Smoke through the day. Patchy fog late in the
morning. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 56 69 54 69 / 70 90 50 60
Olympia 57 69 54 69 / 40 80 50 60
$$
WAZ512-181100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy, smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon.
Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through the day. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
$$
WAZ514-181100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog late in the night. A
chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
at times in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke
through the day. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog in the late
evening and early morning. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of
an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 54 63 53 63 / 20 70 50 40
Sequim 53 66 52 66 / 30 80 60 50
$$
WAZ515-181100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
50.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 54 62 54 62 / 20 60 30 30
$$
WAZ516-181100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Smoke. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 50s.
Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the
lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 53 65 54 65 / 30 60 30 20
$$
WAZ517-181100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
late in the evening. Lows in the 50s. Light wind becoming south
10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 57 63 56 64 / 60 80 40 40
$$
WAZ513-181100-
Olympics-
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. A slight chance of thunderstorms
until early morning. A chance of showers after midnight, then a
chance of rain late in the night. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the afternoon.
Smoke through the day. Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 50 54 46 52 / 30 80 60 60
$$
WAZ567-181100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Smoke through the day. Patchy fog late in the morning.
A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning. Rain likely in
the afternoon. Snow likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely, except higher
amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, snow and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 9500 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
No snow accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 55 59 48 52 / 10 50 80 80
$$
WAZ568-181100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms until
early morning, then a slight chance of rain late in the night.
Smoke. Snow level near 10500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain at times in the afternoon. Smoke through the day. Snow
level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower 60s.
Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening. Snow in the late evening and
early morning. Rain likely after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No
snow accumulation. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely
in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the 50s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 52 62 48 57 / 30 80 80 70
Stevens Pass 53 61 47 53 / 10 70 80 60
$$
WAZ569-181100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
317 PM PDT Thu Sep 17 2020
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening. A slight chance of snow showers. A chance of showers and
a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Smoke through the day. Patchy fog late in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow
accumulation.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather