WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, September 15, 2020
075 FPUS56 KSEW 160317
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday night, and
Thursday.
WAZ558-161100-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke through the day. Patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Smoke.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 59 73 60 72 / 30 10 10 20
$$
WAZ559-161100-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke
after midnight. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke through the day. Patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to
10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog in the
morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.
Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 56 74 57 74 / 30 10 10 30
$$
WAZ507-161100-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke
after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Smoke.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 56 68 57 70 / 30 10 10 20
Everett 57 69 57 70 / 30 10 10 20
$$
WAZ509-161100-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke
after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.
Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Smoke through the day.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 57 75 58 74 / 30 0 10 30
Tacoma 57 74 57 73 / 30 0 10 30
$$
WAZ556-161100-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers late in
the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Smoke after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke through the day. Patchy fog late
in the morning. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower
60s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Smoke.
Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows near 60. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 58 74 59 74 / 30 10 10 30
$$
WAZ555-161100-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Smoke after midnight. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming north to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke through the day. A slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 59 78 58 77 / 20 10 10 10
Enumclaw 56 74 55 73 / 20 0 10 20
North Bend 56 77 55 76 / 20 10 10 20
$$
WAZ503-161100-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 56 70 56 72 / 40 10 10 10
Sumas 57 77 56 77 / 30 10 10 10
$$
WAZ506-161100-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. West wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Smoke.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 56 67 54 70 / 40 10 10 20
Mount Vernon 56 73 56 74 / 30 10 10 20
$$
WAZ001-161100-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms late in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Smoke after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
North wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Smoke.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.
Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 53 70 51 73 / 50 10 20 30
Eastsound 58 64 56 69 / 40 10 10 20
$$
WAZ510-161100-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke
after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Smoke.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 54 64 54 67 / 40 10 20 30
Port Townsend 52 65 51 68 / 60 10 20 20
$$
WAZ511-161100-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Smoke
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. West
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Smoke through the day.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then rain likely after midnight.
Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s
to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 56 74 56 74 / 70 10 20 30
$$
WAZ504-161100-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers late in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke
after midnight. Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming
north after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid
70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. Rainfall amounts
a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 55 76 56 74 / 30 10 10 40
Olympia 55 76 55 74 / 40 10 10 30
$$
WAZ512-161100-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms
late in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Smoke after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.
Light wind becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke through the day. A slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain after midnight. Smoke. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower
50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near
70.
$$
WAZ514-161100-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Smoke after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a
tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 60s. Light wind
becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Smoke through the day.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming variable
to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Smoke. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 55 65 53 66 / 80 10 10 20
Sequim 54 68 53 70 / 60 10 20 30
$$
WAZ515-161100-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Smoke after
midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows in the 50s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Smoke.
Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Wind
variable to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 56 63 54 65 / 90 20 20 20
$$
WAZ516-161100-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Smoke after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Smoke through the day. Highs in
the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke through the day. A chance of
rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the
50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 56 67 54 67 / 90 30 30 20
$$
WAZ517-161100-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Smoke after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Smoke through the day. Highs in
the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. South wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Patchy fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 58 64 56 64 / 80 30 30 40
$$
WAZ513-161100-
Olympics-
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and a slight chance of thunderstorms late
in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Smoke after
midnight. Snow level near 12000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than
a tenth of an inch likely, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Smoke.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight
chance of showers after midnight. Smoke. Snow level near
10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Smoke through the day.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Smoke. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 52 59 49 59 / 80 20 20 40
$$
WAZ567-161100-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Smoke after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then mostly
clear with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Smoke. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain. Smoke. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms and showers likely after
midnight. Smoke. Snow level near 11000 feet. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then showers, snow
and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers, a chance of thunderstorms and showers in
the evening, then showers likely, a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 56 65 54 67 / 20 0 10 10
$$
WAZ568-161100-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the late evening and early
morning then becoming partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Smoke after midnight. Snow level near 11500 feet. Light wind in
the passes.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near
13000 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke through the day. A slight chance
of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower 70s. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Smoke. Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Light wind in the passes.
.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening, then showers likely and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 53 72 51 73 / 10 0 10 20
Stevens Pass 53 69 52 72 / 10 0 0 10
$$
WAZ569-161100-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
816 PM PDT Tue Sep 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Smoke after midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke through the day. A chance of rain
and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then showers, a
slight chance of thunderstorms and showers after midnight. Smoke.
Snow level near 10500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow
in the afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow likely
after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.
$$
