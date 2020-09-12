WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, September 11, 2020
_____
350 FPUS56 KSEW 121021
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-122300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Smoke. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Smoke. Lows in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 60.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 77 55 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ559-122300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Smoke. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Smoke. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 78 52 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ507-122300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Smoke. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the 70s. Southeast wind
to 10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 73 54 73 / 0 0 0
Everett 74 54 74 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ509-122300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Smoke. Highs in the 70s. South wind around 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Smoke. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the 50s. South wind to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper
50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 80 54 77 / 0 0 0
Tacoma 79 53 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ556-122300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Smoke. Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows near 60.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 60.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 79 56 78 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ555-122300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy
fog in the morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the mid 70s
to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Smoke. Lows in the 50s. South wind around 10 mph becoming
southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around
10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 81 55 81 / 0 0 0
Enumclaw 79 52 78 / 0 0 0
North Bend 82 53 81 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ503-122300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s to lower 80s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 72 54 71 / 0 0 0
Sumas 78 52 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ506-122300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 71 53 71 / 0 0 0
Mount Vernon 77 53 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ001-122300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Haze and smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Lows in the 50s.
South wind around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a
slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 72 50 73 / 0 0 0
Eastsound 69 55 69 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ510-122300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph in
the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 68 52 68 / 0 0 0
Port Townsend 69 50 68 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ511-122300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through the day. Highs in the
70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Smoke. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming
south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in
the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 78 52 73 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ504-122300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy then becoming partly sunny early in the afternoon
then becoming sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through the
day. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy.
Smoke. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 81 50 77 / 0 0 0
Olympia 81 50 76 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ512-122300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly
sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through the day. Haze in
the late morning and early afternoon. Highs in the 70s. West wind
to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 50. West wind
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs near 70.
$$
WAZ514-122300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Haze in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Smoke. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Patchy fog after
midnight. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 68 51 67 / 0 0 0
Sequim 71 50 70 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ515-122300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze until late afternoon. Smoke through
the day. Patchy fog late in the morning. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Smoke. Patchy fog in the morning. Lows in the upper 40s
to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 51 64 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ516-122300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Haze through the day. Smoke in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. South wind around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Smoke. Highs in the 60s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter
to a half inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 51 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ517-122300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming mostly sunny.
Patchy fog in the morning. Haze until late afternoon. Smoke
through the day. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming cloudy.
Smoke. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to mid
50s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Smoke through
the day. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of smoke.
Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 66 53 65 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ513-122300-
Olympics-
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Smoke. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Areas of smoke.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 65 50 60 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ567-122300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny. Haze until late afternoon. Smoke through the day.
Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Freezing level
near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in
the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms
and showers in the evening, then a chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near
10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 68 52 67 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ568-122300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the
passes.
.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.
Smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet. North wind in the passes
around 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind
in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Freezing level
near 12500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to
upper 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and
a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 11000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 76 51 78 / 0 0 0
Stevens Pass 73 51 75 / 0 0 0
$$
WAZ569-122300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
320 AM PDT Sat Sep 12 2020
.TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Freezing level near 14000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny, smoke. Freezing level near 13500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of smoke. Freezing level
near 12500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely, a
slight chance of thunderstorms and showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, a slight
chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
11500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms and a
chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers in the evening, then a slight chance of
thunderstorms after midnight. Snow level near 11000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of
snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, a
slight chance of thunderstorms and a chance of snow showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather