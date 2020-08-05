WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, August 4, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-052300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming southeast around 10 mph after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 60 69 / 0 40 80

$$

WAZ559-052300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming east to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 79 57 69 / 0 50 70

$$

WAZ507-052300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming northwest

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 76 57 66 / 0 50 80

Everett 75 57 65 / 0 50 80

$$

WAZ509-052300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 81 60 72 / 0 30 80

Tacoma 80 59 72 / 0 30 70

$$

WAZ556-052300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 80 60 69 / 0 40 90

$$

WAZ555-052300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming

north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 81 58 67 / 0 40 90

Enumclaw 79 57 69 / 0 30 90

North Bend 83 57 71 / 0 30 90

$$

WAZ503-052300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 50s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one

inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the 50s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind around 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 74 57 67 / 0 60 80

Sumas 79 57 69 / 0 50 80

$$

WAZ506-052300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half

inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph becoming south 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 55 68 / 0 70 80

Mount Vernon 77 57 69 / 0 50 80

$$

WAZ001-052300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 77 53 73 / 0 70 60

Eastsound 74 57 70 / 0 70 70

$$

WAZ510-052300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 55 65 / 0 70 80

Port Townsend 71 52 65 / 0 60 70

$$

WAZ511-052300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 79 57 73 / 0 60 60

$$

WAZ504-052300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 70s to

lower 80s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 80 57 73 / 0 50 60

Olympia 80 57 73 / 0 50 60

$$

WAZ512-052300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the 70s.

$$

WAZ514-052300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain likely in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. West

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in

the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 68 53 64 / 0 70 50

Sequim 72 53 67 / 0 70 60

$$

WAZ515-052300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to

variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 66 54 63 / 10 80 30

$$

WAZ516-052300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then rain

at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

60s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 70 54 66 / 10 80 30

$$

WAZ517-052300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then rain at times after midnight. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower

70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 66 57 65 / 0 80 50

$$

WAZ513-052300-

Olympics-

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near 10000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10000 feet in the afternoon. Freezing level near

8500 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 63 46 54 / 0 70 50

$$

WAZ567-052300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a half inch to one inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

near 9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 67 49 52 / 0 50 90

$$

WAZ568-052300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet. West

wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Rain at times in the morning, then rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming west around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

9500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 75 50 60 / 0 20 80

Stevens Pass 72 50 56 / 0 20 80

$$

WAZ569-052300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

235 AM PDT Wed Aug 5 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet increasing

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

$$

