WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 10, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast around 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 71 56 69 / 20 20 30
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s. Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. North wind
10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 70 54 67 / 20 20 20
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower
70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 69 54 66 / 20 30 30
Everett 69 54 65 / 30 40 40
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 74 57 71 / 10 30 30
Tacoma 72 56 71 / 10 20 20
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 73 56 69 / 20 30 40
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind to 10 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 72 55 68 / 20 60 50
Enumclaw 72 55 69 / 10 40 40
North Bend 75 54 70 / 10 50 50
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 65 53 66 / 50 40 20
Sumas 69 54 68 / 50 50 30
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West wind
to 10 mph becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 52 67 / 40 30 20
Mount Vernon 71 53 69 / 40 40 30
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny until late afternoon then becoming cloudy.
A slight chance of rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in
the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. West wind around 10 mph
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 66 51 67 / 40 30 10
Eastsound 66 53 65 / 50 30 10
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 65 53 64 / 40 30 20
Port Townsend 63 51 64 / 40 30 20
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North
wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 70 53 70 / 30 30 10
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 73 55 73 / 20 20 20
Olympia 71 54 71 / 20 30 20
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to
lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming west to 10 mph
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest with
gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 62 51 62 / 50 40 10
Sequim 64 51 64 / 50 30 20
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.
West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 60 52 61 / 80 40 20
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain at times in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 50.
West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 62 51 63 / 80 40 20
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 60s. Light
wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Northwest wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 64 54 65 / 50 40 10
Olympics-
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 52 40 50 / 50 40 20
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning, then a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No
snow accumulation.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 55 43 50 / 40 60 40
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s.
Light wind in the passes becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 8500 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the passes
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 10000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 68 47 60 / 10 50 50
Stevens Pass 64 45 54 / 10 50 50
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
324 AM PDT Sat Jul 11 2020
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 11000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10500 feet.
