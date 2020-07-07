WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, July 6, 2020
_____
732 FPUS56 KSEW 071002
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.
WAZ558-072300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 65 54 70 / 40 30 20
$$
WAZ559-072300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming east after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and a
slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 65 53 69 / 40 30 20
$$
WAZ507-072300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with
a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 63 53 68 / 50 30 20
Everett 62 53 68 / 50 30 20
$$
WAZ509-072300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid
50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 67 54 72 / 40 40 10
Tacoma 66 54 71 / 40 30 10
$$
WAZ556-072300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
50s. South wind to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming southwest to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 65 55 71 / 40 40 20
$$
WAZ555-072300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of
showers in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 61 54 69 / 60 40 40
Enumclaw 63 52 69 / 50 50 30
North Bend 63 53 71 / 50 60 30
$$
WAZ503-072300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 50s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower
to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 64 54 67 / 30 20 10
Sumas 65 54 69 / 40 20 20
$$
WAZ506-072300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 52 68 / 30 10 20
Mount Vernon 67 53 70 / 50 20 20
$$
WAZ001-072300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of
showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to
10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 66 51 67 / 30 10 20
Eastsound 65 53 67 / 30 10 20
$$
WAZ510-072300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog in the
morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming
west after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,
then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 65 53 66 / 40 20 20
Port Townsend 62 51 64 / 50 20 30
$$
WAZ511-072300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 60s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 67 53 70 / 30 20 10
$$
WAZ504-072300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy fog in
the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50.
.SATURDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
70s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 66 54 72 / 50 30 10
Olympia 67 53 71 / 50 20 10
$$
WAZ512-072300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
fog in the morning. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or
less after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s to lower 70s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain.
Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower
70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
$$
WAZ514-072300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 61 51 61 / 30 10 20
Sequim 63 51 65 / 40 20 30
$$
WAZ515-072300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph
after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
near 50. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with
a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows near 50.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 60 52 60 / 40 20 30
$$
WAZ516-072300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance
of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,
then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 62 53 62 / 40 20 30
$$
WAZ517-072300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance
of showers. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind
becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Patchy
fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to
10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of showers. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows
in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Light wind.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly sunny with a slight
chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight
chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a
chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 62 55 63 / 40 20 20
$$
WAZ513-072300-
Olympics-
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,
then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight
chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of
rain after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 49 39 50 / 50 20 30
$$
WAZ567-072300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow
accumulation.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely, a slight chance of
thunderstorms and showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers, a slight chance of thunderstorms
and a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers
after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 47 42 51 / 60 40 30
$$
WAZ568-072300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Afternoon pass
temperatures near 50. West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60. Light wind
in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.
.THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers
likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall
amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind in the passes.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
a chance of showers, snow and a slight chance of thunderstorms
after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 52 46 61 / 60 60 40
Stevens Pass 48 43 57 / 50 50 30
$$
WAZ569-072300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
302 AM PDT Tue Jul 7 2020
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of. Freezing level near
11500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers, snow
showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then
partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather