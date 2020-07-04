WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Friday, July 3, 2020
_____
397 FPUS56 KSEW 041058
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Sunday.
WAZ558-042300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
mid to upper 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 70 54 74 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ559-042300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to
10 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 68 52 72 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ507-042300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 67 52 70 / 20 0 10
Everett 67 51 70 / 20 0 10
$$
WAZ509-042300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers
in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 71 53 75 / 20 0 0
Tacoma 71 52 74 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ556-042300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs near 70. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind
to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 71 55 74 / 20 0 10
$$
WAZ555-042300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 69 53 72 / 30 10 10
Enumclaw 68 51 72 / 20 0 10
North Bend 71 52 74 / 20 10 10
$$
WAZ503-042300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 20 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 67 51 69 / 10 0 10
Sumas 69 51 72 / 20 0 10
$$
WAZ506-042300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 66 51 68 / 10 0 10
Mount Vernon 70 51 72 / 20 0 10
$$
WAZ001-042300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.
Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. South wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then
becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the
lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 50 69 / 10 0 0
Eastsound 65 52 68 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ510-042300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind
10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 64 52 66 / 20 0 10
Port Townsend 63 50 65 / 20 0 10
$$
WAZ511-042300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs
in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.
West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 70 49 72 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ504-042300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 71 49 74 / 10 0 0
Olympia 71 49 74 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ512-042300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near
70.
$$
WAZ514-042300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph
decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
20 mph.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West wind
10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 61 51 63 / 20 0 0
Sequim 64 51 66 / 20 0 0
$$
WAZ515-042300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after
midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows near 50.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 60 49 61 / 20 0 10
$$
WAZ516-042300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Areas
of drizzle in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West
wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
after midnight.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind to 10 mph increasing
to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows
near 50.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 63 48 64 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ517-042300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Highs in
the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind around 10 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 50. West wind to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 60s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 63 51 63 / 10 0 0
$$
WAZ513-042300-
Olympics-
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of drizzle in the morning. Snow
level near 7000 feet. Freezing level near 8500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers and snow showers.
Snow level near 7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 49 40 52 / 30 0 0
$$
WAZ567-042300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with scattered showers, snow showers and areas of
drizzle in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 51 41 57 / 30 10 10
$$
WAZ568-042300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy with isolated showers, areas of drizzle and
isolated snow showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming
west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet. West
wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
West wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 60.
Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly
cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers. Snow level near
7500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 61 44 65 / 20 10 10
Stevens Pass 56 43 62 / 10 0 10
$$
WAZ569-042300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
357 AM PDT Sat Jul 4 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with isolated showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet increasing to 11500 feet
after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 8500 feet.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 7500 feet.
$$
_____
Copyright 2020 AccuWeather