WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 23, 2020

_____

423 FPUS56 KSEW 240947

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Thursday.

WAZ558-242300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 75 58 79 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ559-242300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 72 56 78 / 40 10 0

$$

WAZ507-242300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light

wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 71 55 74 / 50 10 0

Everett 72 55 75 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ509-242300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 77 58 81 / 40 20 0

Tacoma 76 57 80 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ556-242300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 75 59 80 / 50 10 0

$$

WAZ555-242300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 73 59 79 / 60 20 10

Enumclaw 74 57 79 / 50 40 0

North Bend 75 58 81 / 50 30 0

$$

WAZ503-242300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then partly sunny with a chance

of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 70 56 73 / 80 0 0

Sumas 73 57 78 / 80 10 10

$$

WAZ506-242300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 70 54 71 / 70 0 0

Mount Vernon 74 55 77 / 70 0 0

$$

WAZ001-242300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 71 53 72 / 50 0 0

Eastsound 69 55 70 / 70 10 0

$$

WAZ510-242300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 69 54 70 / 60 0 0

Port Townsend 67 52 69 / 50 0 0

$$

WAZ511-242300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 75 57 81 / 30 10 0

$$

WAZ504-242300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 77 57 83 / 20 0 0

Olympia 76 57 83 / 20 10 0

$$

WAZ512-242300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

60s to mid 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

$$

WAZ514-242300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 66 54 70 / 40 0 0

Sequim 69 54 72 / 50 0 0

$$

WAZ515-242300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 65 52 67 / 40 0 0

$$

WAZ516-242300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 67 51 69 / 40 0 0

$$

WAZ517-242300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 56 70 / 30 0 0

$$

WAZ513-242300-

Olympics-

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to 8000 feet after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 57 45 62 / 50 0 0

$$

WAZ567-242300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter

to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near

9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 56 48 65 / 90 20 10

$$

WAZ568-242300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow showers likely late in the afternoon. Snow

level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

60s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes

around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes

becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then

a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 66 50 73 / 50 40 10

Stevens Pass 61 48 69 / 50 20 10

$$

WAZ569-242300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

246 AM PDT Wed Jun 24 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather