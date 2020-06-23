WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, June 22, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-232300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower

60s. North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

North wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 82 61 73 / 0 10 30

WAZ559-232300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to

10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 81 59 72 / 10 10 30

WAZ507-232300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 75 59 69 / 10 20 40

Everett 76 58 70 / 10 20 40

WAZ509-232300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

North wind to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 84 61 75 / 0 10 30

Tacoma 84 60 75 / 0 10 30

WAZ556-232300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows near 60. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 82 61 74 / 0 10 40

WAZ555-232300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

near 60. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs near 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 82 62 72 / 0 20 40

Enumclaw 82 60 72 / 0 10 40

North Bend 84 60 74 / 0 10 40

WAZ503-232300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

70s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 75 58 71 / 20 50 50

Sumas 80 60 74 / 20 50 60

WAZ506-232300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 72 56 69 / 10 40 50

Mount Vernon 78 58 73 / 10 40 50

WAZ001-232300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s

to mid 70s. Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. South wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

North wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 73 54 71 / 10 30 40

Eastsound 71 57 69 / 20 30 40

WAZ510-232300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 70 57 68 / 10 30 50

Port Townsend 70 55 67 / 10 20 40

WAZ511-232300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 84 58 75 / 10 10 30

WAZ504-232300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 86 58 77 / 0 10 30

Olympia 85 58 77 / 0 10 30

WAZ512-232300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light

wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. West

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near

50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

WAZ514-232300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable to

10 mph increasing to northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 69 57 66 / 10 20 30

Sequim 72 57 69 / 10 20 40

WAZ515-232300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Wind variable to 10 mph increasing to west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

West wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 67 56 65 / 30 40 30

WAZ516-232300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to lower 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,

then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 70 55 67 / 20 40 20

WAZ517-232300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny until late afternoon then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 70s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest wind 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West wind to 10 mph increasing

to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 73 59 68 / 10 10 30

WAZ513-232300-

Olympics-

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

11000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet decreasing to 8500 feet

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 63 49 56 / 10 20 40

WAZ567-232300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 11000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 10000 feet. Rainfall amounts a

quarter to a half inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 11500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

11000 feet decreasing to 9000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 66 51 57 / 20 50 60

WAZ568-232300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 70s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 11000 feet. Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

60s. West wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level near 8500 feet. West wind in

the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures near 70. Light wind in the passes

becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 14500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 12000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

8000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 79 55 66 / 0 10 50

Stevens Pass 73 53 61 / 0 10 50

WAZ569-232300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

318 AM PDT Tue Jun 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 14000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 15000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 10500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.

