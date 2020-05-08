WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, May 7, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Saturday.

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 80. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 79 54 83 / 0 0 0

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 78 53 83 / 0 0 0

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 78 53 81 / 0 0 0

Everett 76 52 76 / 0 0 0

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. North wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 80 52 83 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 79 50 83 / 0 0 0

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 80. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind 10 to

15 mph becoming northeast 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

East wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 80 55 83 / 0 0 0

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s. East wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 81 55 78 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 78 53 80 / 0 0 0

North Bend 77 55 79 / 0 0 0

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 15 to

25 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 76 51 78 / 0 0 0

Sumas 81 53 79 / 0 0 0

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 62 50 66 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 76 52 79 / 0 0 0

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. North wind

10 to 20 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. North wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 74 48 76 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 70 51 71 / 0 0 0

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 66 53 69 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 66 49 66 / 0 0 0

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Northeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 82 52 83 / 0 0 0

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North wind

10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. North wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. North

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 83 49 86 / 0 0 0

Olympia 81 49 85 / 0 0 0

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 80. East wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near

70.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 50.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind variable

to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 70 49 72 / 0 0 0

Sequim 70 49 71 / 0 0 0

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight. Gusts to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 69 52 70 / 0 0 0

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East

wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Gusts to

30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 70s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

50.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 80 51 82 / 0 0 0

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. East

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. East

wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

near 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows

in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 82 54 83 / 0 0 0

Olympics-

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 66 42 65 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 74 41 73 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet. East wind in

the passes 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon pass

temperatures in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind in the passes

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the 60s. East wind in the passes 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 72 45 73 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 65 41 64 / 0 0 0

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

334 AM PDT Fri May 8 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Snow level near

7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

5500 feet.

