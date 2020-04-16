WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 15, 2020

386 FPUS56 KSEW 160933

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-162300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind 10 to

15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 69 43 67 / 0 0 0

WAZ559-162300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 69 42 66 / 0 0 0

WAZ507-162300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind to

10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 66 44 64 / 0 0 0

Everett 66 43 64 / 0 0 0

WAZ509-162300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind

around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 69 42 68 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 69 40 68 / 0 0 0

WAZ556-162300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. Light wind becoming southeast

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East wind around

10 mph becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 70 44 67 / 0 0 0

WAZ555-162300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 69 46 66 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 67 42 67 / 0 0 0

North Bend 70 43 68 / 0 0 0

WAZ503-162300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 65 44 61 / 0 0 0

Sumas 67 44 63 / 0 0 10

WAZ506-162300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 62 44 59 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 66 44 63 / 0 0 0

WAZ001-162300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 64 42 58 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 61 46 57 / 0 0 0

WAZ510-162300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 64 46 59 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 62 42 59 / 0 0 0

WAZ511-162300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North wind to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. North wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 71 40 68 / 0 0 0

WAZ504-162300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. North wind to 10 mph becoming east

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming

southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West wind to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 71 39 71 / 0 0 0

Olympia 70 39 69 / 0 0 0

WAZ512-162300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs near 70. East wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 60s to lower 70s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s.

WAZ514-162300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs near 60. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 63 43 59 / 0 0 0

Sequim 64 43 61 / 0 0 0

WAZ515-162300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Wind variable to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 62 43 57 / 0 0 0

WAZ516-162300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind

10 to 20 mph becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 41 56 / 0 0 0

WAZ517-162300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 67 43 58 / 0 0 0

WAZ513-162300-

Olympics-

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 50 34 48 / 0 0 0

WAZ567-162300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near

5000 feet. No snow accumulation.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 5500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 51 35 47 / 0 0 10

WAZ568-162300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

50s. East wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet. East wind in the

passes around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow. Snow level near 5500 feet. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper

40s to mid 50s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 6000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 59 34 60 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 52 34 53 / 0 0 10

WAZ569-162300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

232 AM PDT Thu Apr 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet increasing to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 5500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6000 feet.

