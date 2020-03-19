WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 18, 2020

_____

937 FPUS56 KSEW 191047

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

WAZ558-192300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 58 41 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-192300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows near 40. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 57 35 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-192300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light

wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near

40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 56 41 57 / 0 0 0

Everett 56 40 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-192300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows near 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 60 38 61 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 59 35 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-192300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near 60. Light wind

becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows near 40. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 59 41 60 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-192300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows near 40. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming northwest to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 60 41 60 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 58 39 60 / 0 0 0

North Bend 60 40 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-192300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northeast wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 500 feet in the morning. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 56 37 55 / 0 0 0

Sumas 58 39 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-192300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Light wind becoming north

to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. West wind 10 to

15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 52 39 52 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 58 39 58 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-192300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind to 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows near 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

near 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 54 38 55 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 53 40 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-192300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

near 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 56 41 55 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 52 38 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-192300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas

of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 58 35 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-192300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs near

60. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming north to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.

Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain showers after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 61 34 63 / 0 0 0

Olympia 59 34 61 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-192300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph

becoming northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs near

50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

WAZ514-192300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs near 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

near 1500 feet. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 51 38 54 / 0 0 0

Sequim 52 37 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-192300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind

becoming north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 51 38 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-192300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind becoming

northeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 53 35 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-192300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 54 38 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-192300-

Olympics-

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3000 feet.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near

2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the

afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 39 28 42 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-192300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet increasing

to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 1500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 500 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 31 44 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-192300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

40s. Light wind in the passes becoming southeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind in the

passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

Northwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. Light wind in the passes.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 49 31 49 / 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 42 28 44 / 10 0 10

$$

WAZ569-192300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

346 AM PDT Thu Mar 19 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near

2500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 2000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow

level near 2000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather