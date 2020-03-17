WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Monday, March 16, 2020

_____

279 FPUS56 KSEW 170958

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Wednesday.

WAZ558-172300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming north

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 54 36 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-172300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North wind

to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind around

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 53 33 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-172300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming

northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 51 36 54 / 0 0 0

Everett 51 35 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ509-172300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest wind

to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind to

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 56 34 56 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 55 33 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-172300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Light

wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 36 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-172300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming northwest in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind

becoming southeast to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. East wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 58 38 55 / 0 0 0

Enumclaw 55 35 53 / 0 0 0

North Bend 57 36 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-172300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming partly sunny in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the

50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

South wind to 10 mph increasing to east 10 to 20 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. East

wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 54 35 52 / 0 0 0

Sumas 56 36 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ506-172300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning

and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the upper 40s

to mid 50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast

wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 49 36 50 / 0 0 0

Mount Vernon 53 36 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-172300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

around 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. East wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows

near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 49 37 51 / 0 0 0

Eastsound 49 39 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ510-172300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 50. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 52 38 54 / 0 0 0

Port Townsend 48 36 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ511-172300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Northeast wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming east to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 55 32 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-172300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the mid to upper 50s. North wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph

in the morning becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the 30s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 57 33 57 / 0 0 0

Olympia 55 32 56 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-172300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs

in the 50s. Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

$$

WAZ514-172300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Wind variable to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower

50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 49 35 51 / 0 0 0

Sequim 50 35 52 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-172300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs near 50. Southeast

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s. Light wind becoming variable

to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs near 50. Wind variable to 10 mph

becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. West wind

10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 50 37 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-172300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny then becoming mostly cloudy early in the

afternoon then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to

mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West wind

to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs near 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 52 33 50 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ517-172300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near

40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 51 36 51 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ513-172300-

Olympics-

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet decreasing

to 5000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 38 25 38 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-172300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet increasing

to 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 5500 feet decreasing

to 4000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Freezing level near 3500 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 3500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 2500 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the afternoon.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 44 27 41 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ568-172300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 6500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the

40s. Light wind in the passes.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 6000 feet decreasing

to 5000 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind

in the passes.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet decreasing to

4000 feet after midnight. Light wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Freezing level near 4000 feet in the morning.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light

wind in the passes.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 47 28 45 / 0 0 10

Stevens Pass 41 25 40 / 0 0 10

$$

WAZ569-172300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

257 AM PDT Tue Mar 17 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Freezing level near 7000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 6000 feet

decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4000 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 4500 feet

increasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Freezing level near 5500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 5000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 4000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 3500 feet.

$$

_____

