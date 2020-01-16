WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for the rest of tonight, Thursday, Thursday night, and
Friday.
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to
30 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. South wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s. East wind around 10 mph becoming southeast 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 34 41 31 40 / 20 40 30 30
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers after midnight,
then rain and snow showers likely in the morning. Snow level near
500 feet. No new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.
Highs near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs near 40. South wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows
in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to
30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 32 40 28 38 / 80 40 30 30
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast
wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30. South wind to
10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind around 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 34 41 31 40 / 50 30 30 30
Everett 32 40 30 38 / 30 30 40 30
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
showers after midnight, then a chance of rain showers in the
morning. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 400 feet. Lows near 30. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
300 feet. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the mid to upper
30s. East wind around 10 mph increasing to southeast 15 to 25 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Breezy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 34 42 29 41 / 30 50 40 40
Tacoma 34 41 29 40 / 30 40 30 40
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows near 30. South wind 10 to
15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs near 40. South wind around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind around
10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 34 41 30 40 / 20 40 30 30
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain
and snow showers after midnight, then a chance of rain and snow
showers in the morning. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of rain and snow showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs
in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming
south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind
around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 31 41 29 39 / 40 60 50 50
Enumclaw 31 40 28 39 / 30 50 40 40
North Bend 31 41 28 40 / 20 60 40 40
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the 20s.
Northeast wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Wind chill
readings zero to 18 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower
40s. Northeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south 15 to 25 mph in
the afternoon, Gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon. Wind chill
readings zero to 18 above zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,
then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southeast 10 to 15 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind
10 to 15 mph becoming east 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near sea level. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. East
wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 500 feet in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 26 40 29 38 / 20 40 50 30
Sumas 24 38 27 37 / 30 50 60 40
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. Southeast wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
40 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind
15 to 25 mph becoming south 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming north
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 400 feet. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 31 41 31 40 / 20 40 50 30
Mount Vernon 32 42 31 40 / 20 40 50 30
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 20 to 35 mph with gusts to
50 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. South wind
15 to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to
35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 200 feet. Highs near 40. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow
level near 500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind
15 to 20 mph increasing to 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Very windy. Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 30 41 31 40 / 20 40 40 30
Eastsound 29 41 33 40 / 20 50 40 40
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 2 PM PST
THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow showers after midnight,
then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning.
Snow level near 500 feet. No new snow accumulation. Lows in the
upper 20s to mid 30s. South wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts to
45 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid
40s. South wind 15 to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming
east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing
to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 35 44 34 43 / 20 40 40 30
Port Townsend 32 41 29 40 / 60 30 40 20
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers. Snow level near
500 feet. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the upper
20s to mid 30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. North part,
south wind 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph decreasing to 10 to
20 mph in the afternoon. South part, south wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north
15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 33 41 28 39 / 90 50 30 40
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers after midnight,
then rain and snow showers likely in the morning. Snow level near
1000 feet. No new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to
20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 500 feet. Lows near 30. Southwest wind
to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
400 feet. Highs near 40. South wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain at times after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Southeast wind 10 to
15 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 35 42 30 40 / 70 40 40 30
Olympia 34 41 29 40 / 50 40 30 40
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Snow level near
1500 feet. No new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower to mid
30s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. No snow accumulation. Highs
near 40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
300 feet. Highs near 40. Light wind becoming southeast to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to southeast
20 to 30 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the
morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow showers after midnight,
then rain and snow showers likely in the morning. Snow level near
1000 feet. No new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South
wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.
Snow level near 500 feet. Highs near 40. South wind 10 to 20 mph
becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, Gusts to 30 mph in
the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers
after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the mid to
upper 20s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming variable to 10 mph
after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near sea level. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet after midnight. Lows in the
lower to mid 30s. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph increasing to east
20 to 35 mph with gusts to 45 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy. Rain at times in the morning, then rain likely
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs
in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 31 40 28 39 / 70 40 30 20
Sequim 30 41 26 40 / 60 30 30 20
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to
15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to
10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then rain after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet
in the evening. Lows in the 30s. East wind 10 to 20 mph
increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain at times. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 34 39 30 39 / 100 60 50 30
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South
wind 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level near
1000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s
to lower 40s. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph
becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow
showers in the evening, then a chance of snow showers after
midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
300 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South wind around
10 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow likely in the evening, then
rain after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Rain may be heavy
at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 35 mph with gusts
to 45 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Breezy. Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 34 41 30 40 / 100 60 50 50
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
.REST OF TONIGHT...Very windy. Rain showers. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 30s. South
wind 25 to 40 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers
in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Highs
near 40. South wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming
southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow
showers. Snow level near 300 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the
morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow
level near 400 feet. Highs near 40. East wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain
after midnight. Rainfall amounts a half inch to one inch
possible. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast wind 10 to
20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph with gusts to 40 mph after
midnight.
.SATURDAY...Windy, rain. Rain may be heavy at times in the
morning. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance
of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then rain likely
after midnight. Lows near 40.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 37 42 31 42 / 80 60 50 50
Olympics-
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 1500 feet. New snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge of 2 to 3 inches. Wind chill
readings 7 below to 23 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 500 feet. Wind chill
readings 7 below to 23 above zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain
and snow after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to
1500 feet after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet increasing
to 3500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon.
Snow level near 5000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 19 25 13 24 / 90 50 40 30
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers after midnight, then showers likely in
the morning. Snow level near 400 feet. Snow may be heavy at
times. New snow accumulation of 5 to 8 inches. Wind chill
readings 22 below to 20 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Wind chill readings
22 below to 20 above zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then snow
showers likely after midnight. Snow level near sea level. Snow
accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 10 to
18 inches.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level
near sea level.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 200 feet increasing to
1000 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then cloudy with a
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 16 27 17 24 / 80 60 60 50
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers.
Snow level near 400 feet. No new snow accumulation. Southeast
wind in the passes 15 to 25 mph. Wind chill readings 23 below to
17 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. Southeast wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the morning becoming light. Wind chill
readings 23 below to 17 above zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of
snow showers after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet. Southwest
wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of snow in the afternoon. Afternoon pass
temperatures in the 20s. Light wind in the passes becoming
southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 200 feet.
Southeast wind in the passes around 10 mph becoming east 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet increasing to
1500 feet in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
3500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 19 29 18 27 / 50 60 50 50
Stevens Pass 14 25 15 23 / 60 60 50 40
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
1118 PM PST Wed Jan 15 2020
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST THURSDAY...
.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers. Snow level near 1000 feet. New snow
accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Wind chill readings 31 below to
20 above zero.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Total snow
accumulation 2 to 6 inches. Wind chill readings 31 below to
20 above zero in the morning.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level
near 300 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
200 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near
1000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 4500 feet.
.MARTIN LUTHER KING JR DAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
4000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 4000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 3000 feet.
