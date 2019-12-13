WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 12, 2019
453 FPUS56 KSEW 131059
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
258 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Saturday.
WAZ558-140000-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.
West wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 48 39 45 / 50 40 30
$$
WAZ559-140000-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the 30s.
Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 46 37 44 / 40 30 30
$$
WAZ507-140000-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.
East wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning
becoming light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 47 38 44 / 40 50 30
Everett 45 38 43 / 50 50 30
$$
WAZ509-140000-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. West wind to 10 mph becoming
southwest in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 48 38 45 / 50 40 30
Tacoma 47 38 45 / 50 30 30
$$
WAZ556-140000-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40.
Light wind becoming south to 10 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 47 39 44 / 50 50 30
$$
WAZ555-140000-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to
10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs near 40. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 46 38 43 / 70 50 40
Enumclaw 45 36 42 / 50 40 30
North Bend 46 36 43 / 60 50 40
$$
WAZ503-140000-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Highs in the 40s. South wind to
10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid
30s to lower 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind
becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs near 40. East wind to 10 mph becoming northeast in
the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 500 feet. Highs
in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 46 38 42 / 50 50 30
Sumas 45 37 42 / 60 40 40
$$
WAZ506-140000-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows near 40.
North wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Light wind
becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow
level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 46 39 43 / 50 50 30
Mount Vernon 47 38 44 / 50 50 30
$$
WAZ001-140000-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
to upper 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows near 40. North
wind to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming north in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. North wind
around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming southeast in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level near 1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows near
40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 47 39 44 / 40 50 20
Eastsound 47 41 44 / 50 50 40
$$
WAZ510-140000-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. South wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near
1000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 49 40 46 / 40 50 30
Port Townsend 46 36 44 / 40 40 30
$$
WAZ511-140000-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the upper 30s
to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level near
1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,
then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 47 36 44 / 40 20 30
$$
WAZ504-140000-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning. Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight.
Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the
lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 48 36 45 / 50 30 30
Olympia 47 36 44 / 50 30 30
$$
WAZ512-140000-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
South wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 30s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow showers
in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Light
wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows
in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower
to mid 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
$$
WAZ514-140000-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain showers in the morning,
then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s. Wind variable
to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the 30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid
30s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1000 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning. Highs in
the lower 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid
to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then
rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 47 37 44 / 40 40 10
Sequim 47 35 44 / 40 40 10
$$
WAZ515-140000-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers
likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph becoming
light in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. Wind variable
to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 47 39 44 / 60 30 20
$$
WAZ516-140000-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in
the mid 30s to lower 40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain showers.
Highs in the 40s. East wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s. East wind to
10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph
becoming south in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows
in the 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of rain in the morning, then a
slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,
then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper
40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the upper
30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to
upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 48 37 45 / 60 30 20
$$
WAZ517-140000-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the
mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 40s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southeast in
the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain
showers. Lows in the 30s. East wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s. East wind to 10 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning.
Highs in the mid 40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid to
upper 30s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the
mid to upper 40s.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,
then rain likely after midnight. Lows near 40.
.THURSDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 49 39 46 / 60 30 50
$$
WAZ513-140000-
Olympics-
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 2000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 3000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 3000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and
snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 3500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 32 25 29 / 40 40 20
$$
WAZ567-140000-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Snow
accumulation around 3 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2000 feet. Snow accumulation around 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation around 4 inches.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 1500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet decreasing to 1000 feet after midnight.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Snow level near 500 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. A
slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level near 400 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 2000 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 33 26 30 / 80 60 40
$$
WAZ568-140000-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half inch possible. Snow accumulation up
to 2 inches. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 30s.
West wind in the passes 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming
light.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures near 30. Light wind
in the passes.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Light wind in the passes.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
near 500 feet.
.MONDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 500 feet increasing to 1000 feet in the afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight
chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near
1500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 1500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 35 28 32 / 80 60 30
Stevens Pass 31 24 28 / 70 40 30
$$
WAZ569-140000-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
259 AM PST Fri Dec 13 2019
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING...
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Snow level near 3000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to
a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 2000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.
Snow level near 1000 feet increasing to 1500 feet in the
afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Snow level near 1000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Snow level near 1000 feet in the morning.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Freezing level near 3500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 4500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 2000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level
near 1000 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 2500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the morning,
then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level near
3000 feet.
$$
