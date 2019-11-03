WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 2, 2019

_____

555 FPUS56 KSEW 031059

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

WAZ558-040000-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North wind to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 55 42 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ559-040000-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northeast to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 54 40 54 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ507-040000-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming northwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming

northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 53 42 53 / 0 0 0

Everett 53 42 53 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ509-040000-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the 50s. North wind to 10 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. East wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 57 41 57 / 0 0 0

Tacoma 56 39 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ556-040000-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 55 43 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ555-040000-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 57 43 57 / 0 10 10

Enumclaw 56 40 56 / 0 0 0

North Bend 57 41 57 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ503-040000-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near

40. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the upper 30s

to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 53 40 53 / 10 10 10

Sumas 54 41 54 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ506-040000-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Southeast wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind to 10 mph in the morning

becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 51 41 51 / 0 10 10

Mount Vernon 54 41 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ001-040000-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,

and Roche Harbor

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming north to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. South wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

50. Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 50. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 52 40 52 / 10 0 10

Eastsound 51 43 52 / 10 10 10

$$

WAZ510-040000-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 54 43 55 / 10 0 10

Port Townsend 52 39 52 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ511-040000-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 56 38 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ504-040000-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 50s. Light wind becoming north around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. North wind to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. North wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North wind

to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid to upper

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 58 38 57 / 0 0 0

Olympia 55 38 55 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ512-040000-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows near 40. North

wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

$$

WAZ514-040000-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to mid

50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 53 38 53 / 0 0 0

Sequim 54 38 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ515-040000-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows near 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain at times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 54 41 53 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ516-040000-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. East wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Light wind.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Light

wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows in the

mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 55 40 54 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ517-040000-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

50s. Light wind becoming northwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. North wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s to mid 40s. Northwest wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Northeast wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

near 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 55 42 55 / 10 0 0

$$

WAZ513-040000-

Olympics-

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of rain after midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then cloudy with a chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 46 33 43 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ567-040000-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6000 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 6500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 45 34 43 / 0 10 10

$$

WAZ568-040000-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the

passes.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet. Light

wind in the passes.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet. Afternoon

pass temperatures in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Light wind in the

passes becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

North wind in the passes around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. Light wind

in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 7000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 50 34 50 / 0 0 0

Stevens Pass 45 33 44 / 0 0 0

$$

WAZ569-040000-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

258 AM PST Sun Nov 3 2019

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow level near 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow level near

7500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level near 8000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2019 AccuWeather