WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 1, 2019
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Thursday.
WAZ558-022300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 62 49 59 / 10 40 80
WAZ559-022300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs near 60. Light wind becoming southeast around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 61 46 58 / 10 50 80
WAZ507-022300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s
to lower 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 61 49 59 / 10 40 80
Everett 60 49 58 / 10 40 70
WAZ509-022300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. Light wind.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 64 47 60 / 10 50 70
Tacoma 62 46 59 / 10 50 80
WAZ556-022300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind
to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows near 50. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs near 60. South wind 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 60.
Light wind becoming south to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows near 50.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 63 49 60 / 10 40 70
WAZ555-022300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 60s. Southeast wind to 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
East wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely
and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 64 47 59 / 10 40 70
Enumclaw 62 46 57 / 10 40 70
North Bend 64 46 59 / 10 40 80
WAZ503-022300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming light.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind to 10 mph becoming southeast with gusts to 25 mph
after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south in the afternoon. Gusts to 35 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening
becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 60 48 58 / 10 30 60
Sumas 62 48 59 / 10 40 70
WAZ506-022300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower
50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph becoming
south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A
chance of showers. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s. Light wind
becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 60 48 59 / 10 20 70
Mount Vernon 64 49 61 / 10 30 70
WAZ001-022300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, Eastsound,
and Roche Harbor
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
North wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Lows
in the 40s to lower 50s. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south around 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 60 45 59 / 10 30 60
Eastsound 58 50 58 / 10 30 70
WAZ510-022300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
Southeast wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to
lower 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph increasing to southeast 10 to
20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 61 50 60 / 10 20 60
Port Townsend 58 46 58 / 10 20 70
WAZ511-022300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming south to
10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph becoming south after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to
lower 60s. South wind 10 to 20 mph becoming southwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 61 44 59 / 10 60 90
WAZ504-022300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.
South wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth
of an inch likely. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind
10 to 15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a
chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 62 44 60 / 10 60 80
Olympia 62 44 59 / 10 60 80
WAZ512-022300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the upper 50s to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming south
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a
quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,
except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. South wind to 10 mph increasing to southwest
10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind 10 to
15 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Light
wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
60s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 60.
WAZ514-022300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.
Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph
becoming light in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Wind
variable to 10 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 15 mph after
midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northeast in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 57 45 56 / 10 50 80
Sequim 60 43 58 / 10 20 70
WAZ515-022300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Highs
in the 50s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
variable to 10 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then showers and isolated thunderstorms in the
afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs
in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a slight chance of showers
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest wind
10 to 15 mph decreasing to light after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 50s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to
upper 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
cloudy. Lows near 40.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs near 60.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 40.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid
40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 57 47 55 / 10 70 90
WAZ516-022300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. South wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming east 10 to 20 mph after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and
isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible
in thunderstorms. Highs in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph
with gusts to 30 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to
upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,
then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower
60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 60 46 58 / 20 90 90
WAZ517-022300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 60. East wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Rain at times in the evening, then showers after
midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to
20 mph becoming southeast after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and isolated
thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows in the 40s. Southwest wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 40s.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain after midnight.
Lows in the mid to upper 40s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Highs near 60.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 61 47 58 / 20 90 100
WAZ513-022300-
Olympics-
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with a slight
chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the evening,
then showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Rainfall
amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 1 inch. Total snow
accumulation near Hurricane Ridge up to 2 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
mostly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level near 6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 10000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. Freezing level near 12000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the
evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 43 34 41 / 10 70 90
WAZ567-022300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
4500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the
morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow
level near 6500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy
with a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Snow level
near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 47 37 41 / 10 50 80
WAZ568-022300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 7500 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the upper 40s to mid 50s. Southeast wind in
the passes to 10 mph becoming east around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the evening, then
a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 4500 feet.
East wind in the passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming
light.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers likely and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow
level near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Afternoon pass temperatures in
the 40s to lower 50s. South wind in the passes around 10 mph
becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet. Light wind
in the passes.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the 40s. West wind in
the passes around 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
5500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Snow level near
6500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 7000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 7500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 6500 feet decreasing to 5500 feet in the afternoon.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 54 39 50 / 0 40 60
Stevens Pass 49 36 43 / 10 50 60
WAZ569-022300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
353 AM PDT Wed Oct 2 2019
.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.
Freezing level near 8000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers, snow
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level
near 5000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch
possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Snow
accumulation up to 1 inch.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow
showers and isolated thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Snow level near 5000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
5000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow
level near 5500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning,
then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
6000 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming
mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 9500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after
midnight. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level near 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in the afternoon.
