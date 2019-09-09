WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast

WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Sunday, September 8, 2019

530 FPUS56 KSEW 091051

ZFPSEW

Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington

National Weather Service Seattle WA

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Tuesday.

WAZ558-092300-

Seattle and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the 50s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming east after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. South wind around 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Seattle 66 57 69 / 90 60 60

$$

WAZ559-092300-

Bremerton and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy after

midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Light wind becoming north to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 70. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to

10 mph becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bremerton 65 53 68 / 90 50 50

$$

WAZ507-092300-

Everett and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,

and Arlington

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming north after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight

chance of showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming northeast to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming

south around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of

rain in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Edmonds 65 56 68 / 90 50 50

Everett 64 56 67 / 80 50 40

$$

WAZ509-092300-

Tacoma Area-

Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind around 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. South wind

10 to 15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 70. West wind to 10 mph in

the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. West wind around 10 mph becoming southwest after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs near 70. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Puyallup 66 55 69 / 90 70 60

Tacoma 66 55 69 / 90 60 60

$$

WAZ556-092300-

Bellevue and Vicinity-

Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy

after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch

likely. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...A slight chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph

becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind around 10 mph becoming

east to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellevue 67 57 69 / 90 60 60

$$

WAZ555-092300-

East Puget Sound Lowlands-

Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,

and Buckley

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the 50s. Northwest wind around 10 mph becoming south to 10 mph

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light

wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of rain. Highs near 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Gold Bar 63 56 67 / 90 60 50

Enumclaw 64 53 66 / 90 80 60

North Bend 63 53 66 / 90 70 60

$$

WAZ503-092300-

Western Whatcom County-

Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts

a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South

wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of

showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southeast wind to

10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind around 10 mph becoming

southeast with gusts to 25 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bellingham 66 57 68 / 60 30 30

Sumas 67 53 70 / 70 30 50

$$

WAZ506-092300-

Western Skagit County-

Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,

and Burlington

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch possible, except higher amounts

possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph becoming south after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind around

10 mph becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Anacortes 65 54 66 / 70 30 40

Mount Vernon 66 54 68 / 80 30 40

$$

WAZ001-092300-

San Juan County-

Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,

and Roche Harbor

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming southeast

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. South wind to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 60s. South wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 60s to lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Friday Harbor 65 51 68 / 50 30 50

Eastsound 64 55 68 / 60 30 40

$$

WAZ510-092300-

Admiralty Inlet Area-

Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. South wind to

10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. West wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the 60s. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oak Harbor 65 55 65 / 70 30 50

Port Townsend 65 53 64 / 80 40 50

$$

WAZ511-092300-

Hood Canal Area-

Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in the morning, then

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a quarter of an inch possible. Lows in the upper 40s to mid

50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest wind to 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming south

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Shelton 65 54 69 / 90 60 50

$$

WAZ504-092300-

Southwest Interior-

Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,

and Toledo

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 60s. South wind to 10 mph

becoming southwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then cloudy with a chance of

showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch possible. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming west

in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70. South wind to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Chehalis 66 56 69 / 90 80 60

Olympia 65 55 69 / 90 70 60

$$

WAZ512-092300-

Lower Chehalis Valley Area-

Including the city of Montesano

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then cloudy with a

chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. West wind to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs near

70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs near

70.

$$

WAZ514-092300-

Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-

Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts a quarter to

a half inch possible, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch likely. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Port Angeles 65 52 65 / 70 30 50

Sequim 65 51 65 / 80 30 60

$$

WAZ515-092300-

Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-

Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in

the lower 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to

10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s. Wind variable to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows near 50.

West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to variable to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Wind

variable to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows near 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Sekiu 64 52 65 / 50 20 50

$$

WAZ516-092300-

North Coast-

Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance of showers

in the morning, then a chance of showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening

becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

60s. Light wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Forks 64 54 66 / 40 30 40

$$

WAZ517-092300-

Central Coast-

Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,

and Ocean Shores

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Showers in the morning, then

showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch

possible, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a slight chance of showers after midnight. Rainfall amounts less

than a tenth of an inch likely. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance

of showers. Highs in the 60s. Light wind becoming west 10 to

15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the 50s. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in

the 60s. East wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

in the mid to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of

rain. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the

mid to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid to

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hoquiam 65 57 66 / 90 70 50

$$

WAZ513-092300-

Olympics-

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible, except higher

amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 7500 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 7500 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow

level near 9500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the

evening, then rain likely after midnight. Snow level near

9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Hurricane Ridge 56 43 53 / 90 30 70

$$

WAZ567-092300-

Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-

Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow

accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 10500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level

near 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mount Baker 53 47 55 / 90 50 70

$$

WAZ568-092300-

Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-

Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid

50s. Light wind in the passes becoming southwest around 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

a chance of showers after midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch possible. No

snow accumulation. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow

accumulation. Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper

50s. Light wind in the passes.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet. Southwest wind in the passes around 10 mph

in the evening becoming light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Light wind in the passes becoming

west around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 9500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level near

8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Snoqualmie Pass 56 45 58 / 90 60 60

Stevens Pass 51 43 55 / 90 50 60

$$

WAZ569-092300-

Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-

Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton

350 AM PDT Mon Sep 9 2019

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then showers, a slight chance of

thunderstorms and showers in the afternoon. Snow level near

8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half inch possible,

except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms. No snow

accumulation.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then showers likely after

midnight. Snow level near 8000 feet. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch possible. No snow accumulation.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then showers in the afternoon. Snow level near 8000 feet.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch likely. No snow

accumulation.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level near 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Freezing

level near 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Freezing level near 12000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Snow level near 10000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 9000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow

level near 8500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Snow level near 8500 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level near 7500 feet.

$$

