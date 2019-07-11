WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast
WA Seattle WA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
430 FPUS56 KSEW 111014
ZFPSEW
Zone Forecast Product for Western Washington
National Weather Service Seattle WA
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation
are for today, tonight, and Friday.
WAZ558-112300-
Seattle and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Seattle, Shoreline, Federal Way, and Kent
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest around 10 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
sunny. Highs in the 70s. North wind to 10 mph becoming northwest
in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming northeast after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. South wind to 10 mph
becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Seattle 75 60 77 / 20 10 10
WAZ559-112300-
Bremerton and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bremerton and Silverdale
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph
in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northeast to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph becoming east after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bremerton 74 55 77 / 20 10 10
WAZ507-112300-
Everett and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Everett, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Marysville,
and Arlington
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. North wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Edmonds 72 57 74 / 20 10 10
Everett 72 58 74 / 20 10 10
WAZ509-112300-
Tacoma Area-
Including the cities of Tacoma, Lakewood, Puyallup, and Sumner
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Puyallup 74 58 76 / 30 10 10
Tacoma 74 58 77 / 20 10 10
WAZ556-112300-
Bellevue and Vicinity-
Including the cities of Bellevue, Kirkland, Redmond, and Issaquah
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the 70s. Light wind becoming southwest around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North wind around
10 mph becoming east to 10 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s. Light wind
becoming northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows near 60. North wind to 10 mph becoming northeast
after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 60.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellevue 76 60 79 / 20 10 10
WAZ555-112300-
East Puget Sound Lowlands-
Including the cities of Gold Bar, Enumclaw, North Bend,
and Buckley
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest
wind to 10 mph becoming north after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
northwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind to 10 mph
becoming north after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Light
wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Gold Bar 74 58 76 / 30 10 10
Enumclaw 72 56 75 / 30 10 10
North Bend 72 57 75 / 30 10 10
WAZ503-112300-
Western Whatcom County-
Including the cities of Bellingham, Blaine, and Lynden
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in
the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South
wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.
Gusts to 25 mph after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.
South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Bellingham 72 58 74 / 40 10 10
Sumas 73 56 76 / 50 10 10
WAZ506-112300-
Western Skagit County-
Including the cities of Mount Vernon, Anacortes, Sedro-Woolley,
and Burlington
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. South wind to 10 mph becoming west in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind to
10 mph becoming south after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South
wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph
becoming south after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
South wind to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Anacortes 67 55 68 / 30 10 10
Mount Vernon 73 55 74 / 30 10 10
WAZ001-112300-
San Juan County-
Including the cities of Friday Harbor, East Sound,
and Roche Harbor
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s to
lower 70s. Southeast wind to 10 mph becoming south in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the 50s. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.
Southwest wind to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of
showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Friday Harbor 68 53 69 / 30 10 10
Eastsound 68 56 70 / 40 10 10
WAZ510-112300-
Admiralty Inlet Area-
Including the cities of Port Townsend and Port Ludlow
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Light wind becoming northwest to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. Northwest wind 10 to
15 mph becoming west after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in
the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid
to upper 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Oak Harbor 68 56 68 / 30 10 10
Port Townsend 66 55 67 / 30 10 10
WAZ511-112300-
Hood Canal Area-
Including the cities of Hoodsport and Brinnon
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s
to mid 70s. Southwest wind to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph
in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
north 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to
10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s. South wind to
10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Shelton 74 55 77 / 20 0 10
WAZ504-112300-
Southwest Interior-
Including the cities of Olympia, Lacey, Tumwater, Centralia,
and Toledo
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower
to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph
becoming southwest after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s to lower 80s. Light wind
becoming northwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind 10 to
15 mph becoming southwest after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Southwest wind to
10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower to mid 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the lower to mid 70s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Chehalis 75 56 79 / 20 10 10
Olympia 74 55 77 / 20 0 10
WAZ512-112300-
Lower Chehalis Valley Area-
Including the city of Montesano
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper
60s to mid 70s. Light wind becoming west to 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind around 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s. Light wind becoming
west to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 10 mph or less after midnight.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 70s. West wind 10 to
15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the lower to mid 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
WAZ514-112300-
Eastern Strait of Juan de Fuca-
Including the cities of Sequim and Port Angeles
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to
mid 50s. West wind 10 to 15 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind variable to
10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind 10 to 20 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Highs in the 60s. West wind 10 to 15 mph becoming
northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in
the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
in the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Port Angeles 64 54 67 / 30 20 10
Sequim 66 54 68 / 40 20 20
WAZ515-112300-
Western Strait of Juan De Fuca-
Including the cities of Joyce and Clallam Bay
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s. Light wind becoming variable to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Wind variable to 10 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Wind
variable to 10 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Sekiu 65 53 68 / 30 10 10
WAZ516-112300-
North Coast-
Including the cities of Neah Bay, La Push, and Forks
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 60s.
Light wind becoming southwest to 10 mph in the afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 50s. West wind to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. West
wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid to upper 60s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs in
the mid 60s to lower 70s.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the lower to mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in
the mid to upper 60s.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Forks 67 55 69 / 30 10 10
WAZ517-112300-
Central Coast-
Including the cities of Hoquiam, Aberdeen, Westport,
and Ocean Shores
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then
a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s
to lower 70s. Light wind becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s. West wind to 10 mph in the
evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Light
wind becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.
Northwest wind to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the
mid 60s to lower 70s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid to upper 50s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs near 70.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Lows in the mid 50s.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs
near 70.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hoquiam 69 56 71 / 40 0 10
WAZ513-112300-
Olympics-
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the
evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,
then showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level near 8500 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Hurricane Ridge 54 46 58 / 50 30 30
WAZ567-112300-
Cascades of Whatcom and Skagit Counties-
Including the cities of Marblemount and Concrete
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers
in the afternoon. Snow level near 9000 feet. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch likely.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the
afternoon. Snow level near 9500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow
level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Snow level near
8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level
near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Mount Baker 58 47 63 / 50 20 10
WAZ568-112300-
Cascades of Snohomish and King Counties-
Including the cities of Snoqualmie Pass, Darrington, and Index
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet. Afternoon pass temperatures in the lower to mid 60s.
Light wind in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 9500 feet. Northwest wind in the passes
around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet. Afternoon
pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind in the
passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly
cloudy. Freezing level near 12500 feet. Northwest wind in the
passes around 10 mph in the evening becoming light.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
Afternoon pass temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. Light wind
in the passes becoming west around 10 mph in the afternoon.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
near 9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 9500 feet.
TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION
Snoqualmie Pass 65 51 69 / 30 10 0
Stevens Pass 60 49 64 / 30 10 0
WAZ569-112300-
Cascades of Pierce and Lewis Counties-
Including the cities of Randle, Packwood, Ashford, and Morton
313 AM PDT Thu Jul 11 2019
.TODAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a
slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level near
9500 feet.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the
evening. Snow level near 10000 feet. No snow accumulation.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 13000 feet.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Freezing level near 12500 feet.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Freezing level near 11500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Snow level near
9000 feet.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 8500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.
Snow level near 9500 feet.
.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers. Snow
level near 10000 feet.
