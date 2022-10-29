WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 28, 2022

_____

676 FPUS56 KPQR 291128

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

428 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, and Sunday.

WAZ021-292330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

428 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the

upper 50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to three quarters of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. A slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of showers. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-292330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

428 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid

50s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

in the lower 40s. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of

an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 40s. South wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

30 percent chance of showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the

upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers

in the evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows

in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-292330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

428 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of

rain, mainly this morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Light wind.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of

an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 40s.

Light wind. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than

a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 40s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 50s. South wind 5 to 10 mph

with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then showers likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A chance

of showers, mainly in the morning. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in

the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Patchy fog. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...A slight chance of snow in the morning. Patchy fog in

the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level 1500

feet in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-292330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

428 AM PDT Sat Oct 29 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. A chance of rain,

mainly this morning. Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog.

Snow level 6000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7500 feet, increasing to above 8000 feet in the afternoon.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...A chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 7500 feet, decreasing to 6500 feet in

the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to

25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and snow showers

likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow level

2500 feet. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Snow level 2500 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of snow

20 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a chance of snow. A chance of rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...A chance of snow and rain in the evening, then

snow and rain likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Snow likely in the morning. Rain likely. Snow level

rising to 6000 feet. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

_____

