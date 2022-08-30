WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 29, 2022

_____

143 FPUS56 KPQR 301026

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

326 AM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight and Wednesday.

WAZ021-302345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

326 AM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then cloudy. Areas of fog

late. Patchy drizzle late. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to 10

mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Widespread dense fog in the morning. Patchy fog until midday.

Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10

mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy.

Lows around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Highs 70 to 80. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy drizzle. Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning drizzle. Highs 65 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

65 to 75.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 55.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

$$

WAZ020-302345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

326 AM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Northeast wind 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Light wind becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-302345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

326 AM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 95. Light wind becoming northeast 5

to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10

mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the 80s. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10

mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 90. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 50s.

.LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 85.

$$

WAZ019-302345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

326 AM PDT Tue Aug 30 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

15000 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light wind

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

15000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level rising to above 16000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.LABOR DAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level rising to

above 16000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

