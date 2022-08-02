WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, August 1, 2022

_____

643 FPUS56 KPQR 020905

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

205 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

WAZ021-022330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

205 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning, then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

$$

WAZ020-022330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

205 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

mid 70s. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs

in the mid 70s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

$$

WAZ040-022330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

205 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the

lower 80s. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

WAZ019-022330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

205 AM PDT Tue Aug 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Light

wind, increasing to west 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

15000 feet. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level

13000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

16000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

_____

