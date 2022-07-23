WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, July 22, 2022

_____

400 FPUS56 KPQR 230850

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

150 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday

Night, and Monday.

WAZ021-232330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

150 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the upper 70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

$$

WAZ020-232330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

150 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 70. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then clearing. Highs in

the mid 80s.

$$

WAZ040-232330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

150 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy this morning, then clearing. Highs in the mid

70s. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 90s.

$$

WAZ019-232330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

150 AM PDT Sat Jul 23 2022

.TODAY...Morning clouds below 4000 feet. Otherwise, mostly sunny.

Free air freezing level 14000 feet, lowering to 13000 feet this

afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 14000 feet, rising to

15000 feet after midnight. North wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up

to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet,

rising to 16000 feet in the afternoon. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph, becoming light in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level

16000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

$$

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather