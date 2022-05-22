WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, May 21, 2022

347 FPUS56 KPQR 220943

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

243 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday

Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-222330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

243 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming

light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. Light wind becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

WAZ020-222330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

243 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly cloudy. Highs

60 to 65. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

WAZ040-222330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

243 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 60.

WAZ019-222330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

243 AM PDT Sun May 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 7000 feet rising to 7500 feet in the

afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

rising to 7500 feet after midnight. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising

to 9000 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

rising to 10000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level

11000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 10000 feet in the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to

7000 feet after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 6000 feet. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

5500 feet decreasing to 4500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

