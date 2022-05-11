WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 10, 2022

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

416 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

416 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Near

beaches and headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph increasing to

20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts to 40 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a half of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Rain may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs

around 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a

half of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the afternoon. Highs

around 55. Light wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

416 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny until afternoon, then cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain likely

late in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Lows around 35. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

416 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy until afternoon, then mostly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 50. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. No snow accumulation. Lows

around 35. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind becoming southeast 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

416 AM PDT Wed May 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Snow

level 4000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then

rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet decreasing to

3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 10 to 16 inches. South wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph becoming 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half of an inch to one inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in

the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2000 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph becoming west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in

the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to 6500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 7 inches. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6500 feet increasing to 7500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Snow level 8000 feet decreasing to

7500 feet in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

6500 feet in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5000 feet increasing to

5500 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

A 20 percent chance of rain. Snow level 5500 feet decreasing to

4500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

