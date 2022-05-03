WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, May 2, 2022

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

408 AM PDT Tue May 3 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph,

gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands,

southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to 25 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 55.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely

and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 60 to 65. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight.

Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 2500 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet in the morning. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 65. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows around 45. Light wind.

.THURSDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers until midday. Snow

level 4000 feet in the morning. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 10000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Warmer. Free air freezing level

11000 feet. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow. Cooler. Snow may be heavy at times in

the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet increasing to 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. South wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then showers and

a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the morning. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

4500 feet decreasing to 3500 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then

rain and snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 3500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers

in the evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet decreasing to 2500 feet after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 2500 feet increasing to 3000 feet in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon.

