WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 23, 2022

_____

154 FPUS56 KPQR 241216

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

416 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-250030-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

416 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 45.

East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost overnight. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph, except southeast wind 15 to 25 mph near beaches and

headlands. Gusts to 25 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

$$

WAZ020-250030-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

416 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, becoming mostly sunny by the afternoon. A 20

percent chance of snow in the morning. Highs around 40. East wind 5

to 10 mph becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 25. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet in the

morning. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ040-250030-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

416 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy with light snow in the morning, then partly cloudy

in the afternoon. Up to half an inch of snow accumulation. Highs 35

to 40. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 25. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 45.

East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 30. East wind 5 to 15 mph

becoming 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow likely in the afternoon.

Snow level 500 feet increasing to 2500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

around 45. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

$$

WAZ019-250030-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

416 AM PST Thu Feb 24 2022

.TODAY...Light snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the

afternoon. Widespread frost late in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level at the surface in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1

inch. Light wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Free air freezing level

at the surface. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Free air freezing

level at the surface. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level at the

surface. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet increasing to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely and a slight chance of freezing

rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely and a chance of

freezing rain after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet increasing to

5000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely and a chance of snow. Snow level 4500 feet

increasing to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely and a slight chance of snow in the

evening, then rain likely and a chance of snow after midnight. Snow

level 4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather