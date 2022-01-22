WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 21, 2022

_____

201 FPUS56 KPQR 221149

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

349 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-230045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

349 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog and low clouds. Highs 45

to 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 55. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 50. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Patchy fog in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.THURSDAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly cloudy with a 20 percent

chance of rain. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

45 to 50.

$$

WAZ020-230045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

349 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog and low clouds. Highs 45

to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 35. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 45. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

WAZ022-230045-

I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County-

Including the cities of Longview, Kelso, and Castle Rock

349 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Areas

of fog overnight. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas of

morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Areas of fog after midnight. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 50. Light

wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy evening fog. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy evening fog. Areas of fog

after midnight. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 35.

Chance of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

TEMPERATURE

Kelso 47 33 50 35 52

$$

WAZ039-230045-

Greater Vancouver Area-

Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield,

Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy

349 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, becoming mostly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 45 to 55. Light wind becoming north wind 5 to 10

mph. Near the Gorge, light east wind rising to 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 30 to

35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ046-230045-

Central Columbia River Gorge-

Including the cities of Carson and Underwood

349 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy morning, then partly cloudy. Patchy morning

fog. Highs around 45. East wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of morning fog. Highs around 45. East

wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45.

$$

WAZ040-230045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

349 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy, then partly cloudy early in the afternoon,

then mostly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of fog overnight. Lows 30 to 35.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Areas of

morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Light wind.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

30 percent.

$$

WAZ019-230045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

349 AM PST Sat Jan 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet. East wind 5 to

10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 11000 feet. East

wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 11000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet

lowering to 10000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising

to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet. Free air freezing level

11000 feet in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 2500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather