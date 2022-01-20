WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 19, 2022

_____

078 FPUS56 KPQR 201034

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

234 AM PST Thu Jan 20 2022

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

WAZ021-210045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

234 AM PST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Cloudy, showers. Highs around 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 45 to 50. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog late. Lows around 35.

Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ020-210045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

234 AM PST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Showers. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows

35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 45. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ040-210045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

234 AM PST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon, then a chance of showers late in

the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth

to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 40 to 45. Light

wind.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-210045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

234 AM PST Thu Jan 20 2022

.TODAY...Showers until afternoon. Snow showers likely early in the

afternoon, then a chance of rain and snow showers late in the

afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers through

midnight, then a chance of snow showers late. Snow level 3000 feet.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5500 feet rising to

7500 feet in the afternoon. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 7500 feet after midnight. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 10000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 11000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 7500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising

to 9000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather