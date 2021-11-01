WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, October 31, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

353 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

353 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the late

morning and early afternoon. Chance of showers late in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

30 mph, except southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph near

beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance

of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

353 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Slight chance of rain in the

morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning,

then cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a

chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

353 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy. Chance of rain in

the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. East wind

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then a

slight chance of showers until midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. East wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

353 AM PDT Mon Nov 1 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a chance of rain in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 8000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet.

Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Snow level above 8000 feet. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet decreasing to 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain likely and a

chance of snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

