WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, October 25, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

433 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

433 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers. Highs 55 to 60. South

wind 5 to 15 mph, except southwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35

mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation near 100

percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph, except west wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph

near beaches and headlands. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches

and headlands, gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts to 30 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Highs around 55. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

433 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers. Highs 50 to 55. South

wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times after midnight.

Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

433 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then showers. Highs 45 to 55. South

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Showers until afternoon, then rain likely late in the

afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Lows around 45. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 55.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

433 AM PDT Tue Oct 26 2021

.TODAY...Snow in the morning. Rain until afternoon, then showers

late in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3

to 6 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to

three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

West wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow showers early in the afternoon. Chance of

rain late in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation

of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph decreasing

to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Snow level 7000 feet increasing to above

8000 feet after midnight. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Snow level above 8000 feet. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after midnight.

Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to 7500 feet after midnight.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 4500 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 4000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to

8000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 4500 feet in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

_____

