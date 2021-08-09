WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 8, 2021

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

234 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Wednesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

234 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 30 mph decreasing to 20 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 85. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 85.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

234 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 75. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 90. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 65.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 95.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 65.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to 80.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

234 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65. North wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 85 to 95. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 95.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

80 to 85.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

234 AM PDT Mon Aug 9 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

SATURDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Hazy late in the afternoon. Free air freezing level

15000 feet. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet rising

to 16000 feet after midnight. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet rising

to above 16000 feet in the afternoon. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level above

16000 feet lowering to 16000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

