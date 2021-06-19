WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 18, 2021

_____

541 FPUS56 KPQR 191010

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-200200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Morning low clouds, then partly to mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 70. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except northwest wind 10 to 20

mph near beaches and headlands.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early, then mostly cloudy. Lows around 55.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Areas of morning low clouds, then mostly sunny. Highs 75

to 80. North wind 5 to 15 mph, but north to northwest 10 to 20 mph

near beaches and headlands by afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph, except 10 to 20 mph near beaches and headlands early.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

WAZ020-200200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 70. Light wind, becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 85. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ040-200200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 55. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 90. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 65.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy early, then mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

WAZ019-200200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

310 AM PDT Sat Jun 19 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet. Northwest

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. North

wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level above 16000 feet.

East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 16000 feet. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 16000 feet.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly to mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000

feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 13000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 14000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 15000 feet.

$$

_____

