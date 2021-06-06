WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, June 6, 2021

_____

223 FPUS56 KPQR 070144 CCA

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington...CORRECTED

National Weather Service Portland OR

644 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

Tuesday, Tuesday Night, and Wednesday.

WAZ021-071200-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

644 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers. Chance of thunderstorms until around midnight.

Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and

headlands, southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph,

shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60. Light wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 65.

$$

WAZ020-071200-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

644 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers. Chance of thunderstorms until midnight. Lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 90

percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Showers likely. Highs 55 to 65. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

$$

WAZ040-071200-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

644 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers. Chance of evening thunderstorms. Lows 40 to

45. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

55 to 60. Light wind. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows 40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the 40s. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 65.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Lows 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

60 to 70.

$$

WAZ019-071200-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

644 PM PDT Sun Jun 6 2021

.TONIGHT...Showers. Chance of evening thunderstorms. Snow level

4500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 10 to 20

mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to 10

mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 5000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. No snow

accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 5500

feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

showers. Snow level 5500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers. Snow level 4500

feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 8000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 8000 feet.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 7500 feet.

$$

weather.gov/portland

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather