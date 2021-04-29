WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 28, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

252 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,

and Saturday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

252 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows

around 50. South wind 5 to 10 mph, except south wind 5 to 15 mph

near beaches and headlands. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows around 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Lows 40 to 45.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Highs 60 to 65.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

252 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Rain, cooler. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the evening.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. West

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

252 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 75. Light wind becoming southwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Lows around 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 70.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

252 AM PDT Thu Apr 29 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 13000 feet. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 13000 feet lowering to 12000 feet after midnight.

West wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then

a chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 7500 feet increasing

to above 8000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level 7500 feet in the evening. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Snow level 5000 feet in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4000 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet. Free air freezing level 5500 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising

to 6000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

rising to 9000 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

in the morning.

