Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

316 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

WAZ021-252345-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

316 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Numerous showers in the morning, then

scattered showers in the afternoon. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. Patchy morning

fog. Scattered showers. Highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated showers in the evening.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain after midnight. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows 45 to 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

WAZ020-252345-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

316 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs 50 to 55. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the morning. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog after

midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an

inch.

.MONDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60. South

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

65 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

55 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

WAZ040-252345-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

316 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers in the morning, then

numerous showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Patchy fog late.

Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Patchy morning fog. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers.

Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Patchy fog

after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Lows 45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

WAZ019-252345-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

316 AM PDT Sun Apr 25 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Scattered rain and snow showers in the

morning, becoming more numerous in the afternoon. Snow level 3500

feet increasing to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up

to 2 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow

level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts around

a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with scattered rain and snow showers. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with scattered showers in the evening,

then mostly cloudy with isolated rain and snow showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the

evening. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

6000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 5000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 6000 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Snow level 7500 feet. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

7000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet

decreasing to 5000 feet after midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

