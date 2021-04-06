WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 5, 2021

_____

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until afternoon, then partly cloudy. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy. Lows around

40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. Rainfall amounts

around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. West wind

5 to 15 mph, except west wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, becoming mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then showers

likely in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening,

then a chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows 30 to 35. West wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs 45 to

50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance

of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

around 35. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 1000 feet. Highs around 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening, then partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall amounts

less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows around

35. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. West

wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers

after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows around 35. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Rain and snow showers likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 1000 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

50 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

55 to 60.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

300 AM PDT Tue Apr 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 6500 feet rising to

9000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet lowering

to 7500 feet after midnight. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Colder. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

morning. Snow level 2000 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet

lowering to the surface after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Free air freezing

level 1500 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Snow showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet

lowering to 1500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level at the surface rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 6000 feet

lowering to 5500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to

7000 feet in the afternoon.

