WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, April 1, 2021

881 FPUS56 KPQR 021009

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

309 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday

Night, and Sunday.

WAZ021-022330-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

309 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Light wind

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs around 50.

Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ020-022330-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

309 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Chance of drizzle in the

morning. Highs 50 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs around

55. Light wind becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2000 feet. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows

30 to 35. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs around 50. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Snow

level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

rain 60 percent.

$$

WAZ040-022330-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

309 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Patchy morning fog. Highs 50 to 55. Light

wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Light wind.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60. Light wind.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then

a chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 45 to 50.

West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows around 35.

Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow

level 1500 feet. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Lows 35 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level

2500 feet. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ019-022330-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

309 AM PDT Fri Apr 2 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Free air freezing level

5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 6500 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising

to 7500 feet in the afternoon. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

evening, then a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 1500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Free air freezing

level 5000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers. Snow level 3000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 4000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 3500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

$$

weather.gov/portland

