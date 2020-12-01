WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 30, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

348 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Wednesday, Wednesday

Night, and Thursday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

348 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny. Patchy morning

fog. Highs 45 to 50. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

348 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then sunny. Patchy morning

fog. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 50. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

45 to 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

348 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Patchy morning

fog. Highs 40 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to

30 mph increasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. East wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35. East wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 45. East wind 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

348 AM PST Tue Dec 1 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny. Free air freezing

level 4000 feet rising to 7500 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Free air freezing level 7500 feet lowering to

7000 feet after midnight. East wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Free air freezing level 8000 feet. East wind

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7000 feet

lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. East wind 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising

to 8000 feet in the afternoon. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7000 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 7500 feet after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 7500 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet

lowering to 7500 feet after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 8000 feet rising to

10000 feet in the afternoon.

