WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 27, 2020

684 FPUS56 KPQR 281140

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

340 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

WAZ021-290015-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

340 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

40 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West wind 10 to 15 mph

becoming 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 30 mph decreasing to

25 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, west wind 20 to

30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon, gusts to 40 mph

decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to

40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 45 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 50.

$$

WAZ020-290015-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

340 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny. Highs

45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs

around 45.

$$

WAZ040-290015-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

340 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Partly sunny

late in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. Light wind. Chance of

rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Valley

highs 45 to 50. East wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 35 to 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 40 to 45. West wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Valley highs 40 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Valley lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Valley

highs around 45.

$$

WAZ019-290015-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

340 AM PST Sat Nov 28 2020

.TODAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Rain and snow in

the morning, then a slight chance of snow until midday. Slight

chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet decreasing to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Light wind. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 7000 feet rising to

7500 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming 5 to

15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level 7500 feet. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph becoming 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet

decreasing to 4000 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 7000 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 9000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet

lowering to 9000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet rising

to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 9000 feet

lowering to 8000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free air

freezing level 9000 feet rising to 10000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

weather.gov/portland

