WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, November 21, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

331 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Monday, Monday Night,

and Tuesday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

331 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph,

except southwest wind 10 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands. Gusts

to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph, except west wind 10 to 20 mph near beaches and

headlands. Chance of rain 40 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Breezy. Highs 50 to 55. South wind 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, south wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming

southwest with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 80

percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

35 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

331 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Rainfall amounts around a

tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then a

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

331 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

40 to 45. Southeast wind 15 to 20 mph becoming south in the

afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. South wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

30 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

331 AM PST Sun Nov 22 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Breezy. Snow level 3000 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 2 inches. East wind 15 to 25 mph becoming south

5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of

an inch.

.MONDAY...Cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Rain and snow likely in the

morning, then a chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4000 feet. No snow accumulation. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow level 4500 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 4 to

6 inches. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level 3500 feet. Free air freezing level

4000 feet after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level

3500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy.

Free air freezing level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to

7500 feet in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

3000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet.

