WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Friday, November 20, 2020

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

351 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Sunday, Sunday Night,

and Monday.

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

351 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55. East wind

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East wind 5 to 10 mph,

except east wind 5 to 15 mph near beaches and headlands.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a chance

of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

Near beaches and headlands, southeast wind 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall

amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

351 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy, then mostly sunny until midday, then partly

cloudy. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 35. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

Light wind becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

rain likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs around 45.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows

40 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then a

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

351 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50. Light wind.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Lows

around 35. Light wind.

.SUNDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then a

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. No

snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to

20 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. Rainfall

amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.

South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows 40 to

45.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows 35 to 40.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

351 AM PST Sat Nov 21 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level 5000 feet rising to

7500 feet in the afternoon. Light wind becoming east 5 to 15 mph in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. Free

air freezing level 8000 feet. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then

a chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet

decreasing to 3000 feet after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 2500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain and

snow in the evening. Snow level 3000 feet. Free air freezing level

3500 feet after midnight.

.THANKSGIVING DAY...Mostly cloudy. Free air freezing level

3000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 3500 feet.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 4500 feet rising to

6500 feet in the afternoon.

