WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, November 12, 2020
152 FPUS56 KPQR 131130
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Saturday, Saturday
Night, and Sunday.
WAZ021-140045-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs around 50. West wind
15 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to
40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Showers likely and a slight chance
of thunderstorms in the evening, then a chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an
inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a
quarter to a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then a chance
of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph
with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows around 45. Chance of
precipitation 60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows 45 to
50.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
WAZ020-140045-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 45 to 50. West wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100
percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Showers likely. Breezy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in
the evening. Snow level 2500 feet. Lows 35 to 40. West wind 15 to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth
to a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in
thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to
a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs
45 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then
showers likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
45 to 50.
WAZ039-140045-
Greater Vancouver Area-
Including the cities of Vancouver, Battle Ground, Ridgefield,
Washougal, Yacolt, and Amboy
330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 50. West wind 15 to
20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch, except
higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Rain
showers likely through midnight, then rain late. Lows 35 to 40.
Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of
precipitation 80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of
an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of
an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph.
Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 50 to
55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening, then rain
likely after midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation
60 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a slight chance of rain
in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening, then a
chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 45. Chance of rain
30 percent.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 55. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.
Lows 40 to 45.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
WAZ040-140045-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
.TODAY...Rain in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of
thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs around 45. West wind
15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a half of an inch to one inch, except higher amounts
possible in thunderstorms.
.TONIGHT...Showers. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening.
Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows around
35. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. South wind 5 to 15 mph with
gusts to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs 45 to
50. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.MONDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around
45.
.TUESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 55. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain
60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then a chance of rain
after midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 60 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 50.
WAZ019-140045-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
330 AM PST Fri Nov 13 2020
...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE
4000 FEET...
.TODAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow showers in
the afternoon. Windy. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the
morning. Snow level 4500 feet decreasing to 3000 feet in the
afternoon. Snow accumulation of 8 to 16 inches. West wind 20 to 30
mph with gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts three quarters of an inch to one and a half inches.
.TONIGHT...Snow showers. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times late.
Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. West wind
15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 90
percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.
.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Snow accumulation
of 4 to 8 inches. South wind 5 to 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph.
Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a
half of an inch.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain after
midnight. Snow level 3500 feet increasing to 5000 feet after
midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to
15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts
to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 4500 feet.
Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. Chance of precipitation 70
percent.
.MONDAY...Rain. Snow level 6500 feet increasing to 8000 feet in the
afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Snow level
7000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain
likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Chance of rain
70 percent.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Snow level
4500 feet. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet. Chance of
precipitation 70 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain
and snow. Snow level 3500 feet.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 3000 feet.
weather.gov/portland
