WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 8, 2020

259 FPUS56 KPQR 091203

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

403 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday

Night, and Veterans Day.

WAZ021-100045-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

403 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the late morning and early

afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. Southeast

wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40

percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain in the late

evening and early morning. Rain showers. Lows 40 to 45. West wind 5

to 10 mph with gusts to 20 mph in the evening. Near beaches and

headlands, west wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a quarter of

an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers, some with small hail. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph, except west

wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph near beaches and headlands.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a

quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 40 to

45. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Near beaches and headlands, gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 50. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Windy. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain likely. Breezy. Highs around 50. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows 40 to 45. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

WAZ020-100045-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

403 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning then

rain late in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet increasing to 2500

feet in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. South

wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

in the late evening. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Rainfall amounts around a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers, some with small hail. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 45. West wind 5 to 15

mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to

a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in

thunderstorms.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after

midnight. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Patchy morning fog. Partly sunny with a 20 percent

chance of showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs around 45. Light

wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Breezy. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs around 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows around 40. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Highs 45 to 50. Chance of rain 70 percent.

WAZ040-100045-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

403 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then a slight chance of rain

early in the afternoon. Cloudy with rain and snow likely late in the

afternoon. Snow level 1500 feet. Highs 35 to 40. South wind 5 to 10

mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely through midnight, then showers, some

with small hail, and snow late. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows around 35. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

80 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Showers, some with small hail. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around 35.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Snow level 2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Light wind.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of rain 80 percent.

WAZ019-100045-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

403 AM PST Mon Nov 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow early in the afternoon. Snow likely late in

the afternoon. Free air freezing level at the surface in the morning.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Snow. Snow level 2000 feet. Snow accumulation of 3 to

5 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph. Chance of snow

80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Snow showers. Snow level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of

4 to 8 inches. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts around a half of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the

evening, then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow

level 2500 feet. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 2500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

weather.gov/portland

