WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 4, 2020
422 FPUS56 KPQR 051130
ZFPPQR
Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington
National Weather Service Portland OR
330 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Friday, Friday Night,
and Saturday.
WAZ021-060045-
South Washington Coast-
Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,
Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment
330 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs around 55. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to
25 mph near beaches and headlands. Chance of rain near 100 percent.
Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain in the
late evening and early morning. Chance of showers late. Lows 40 to
45. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after midnight. Chance
of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter
of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 55. North
wind 5 to 10 mph, except 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph near
beaches and headlands. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an
inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to
10 mph.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. North wind 5 to 10 mph,
except 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph near beaches and headlands.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 45 to 50.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows around
40.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
around 50.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the
evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after
midnight. Lows around 40. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
WAZ020-060045-
Willapa Hills-
Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,
and Ryderwood
330 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, except 10
to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the higher terrain. Chance of rain
near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain after
midnight. Chance of showers late. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
East wind 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 20 mph with
gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.
Rainfall amounts a tenth to a quarter of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of showers in the
morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 50.
Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Rainfall amounts
less than a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. North wind 5 to 10
mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the evening.
.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 45. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.
.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs 40 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the
mid to upper 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs
40 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows 30 to 40. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of showers in the
morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level
2500 feet. Highs 40 to 50. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
WAZ040-060045-
South Washington Cascade Foothills-
Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,
and Cougar
330 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of
rain near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half to three quarters of
an inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain. Lows around 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to
20 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. Rainfall
amounts a quarter to a half of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then
partly sunny with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs
45 to 50. North wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation
50 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10
mph.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon.
Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in
the evening. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Highs
40 to 45.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow.
Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the 30s.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs 40 to 45.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level
2500 feet. Lows in the 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level
2500 feet. Highs 40 to 45. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
WAZ019-060045-
South Washington Cascades-
Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,
Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley
330 AM PST Thu Nov 5 2020
.TODAY...Rain until afternoon, then rain or snow late in the
afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. West wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to
25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a
half of an inch to one inch.
.TONIGHT...Rain or snow. Snow level 5000 feet. Snow accumulation of
2 to 5 inches. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph after
midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts
a quarter to a half of an inch.
.FRIDAY...Cloudy in the morning, then partly sunny. A 50 percent
chance of showers. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1
inch. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.
Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an inch.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering to
5000 feet after midnight. Light wind.
.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.
Snow level 2000 feet. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow
showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow
level 1500 feet.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level rising to 3000 feet
in the afternoon.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level lowering to
3000 feet after midnight.
.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Free air freezing level 2500 feet.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow level
2000 feet.
.TUESDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain or snow. Snow
level 2500 feet.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the evening,
then a slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow level 2500
feet. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.
.VETERANS DAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Snow level
2000 feet. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.
$$
weather.gov/portland
