WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

WA Portland OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, October 20, 2020

_____

280 FPUS56 KPQR 211110

ZFPPQR

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Thursday, Thursday

Night, and Friday.

WAZ021-212315-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

around 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

becoming light after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, north

wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

around 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 45. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 50 to 55. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and

headlands, southeast wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 55.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

35 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

50 to 55.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 55.

$$

WAZ020-212315-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs

50 to 55. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in

the afternoon. Rainfall amounts less than a tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost late. Lows around 35.

Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Areas

of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to 55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. Light wind.

.FRIDAY...Rain. Highs 45 to 50. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then a

slight chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 2500 feet after

midnight. Lows around 35. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

30 to 35.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Highs

45 to 50.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 50.

$$

WAZ040-212315-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Showers likely. Highs 45 to 50. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts less than a

tenth of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Areas of

frost late. Lows 30 to 35. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 50 to

55. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 40. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

in the afternoon. Snow level 2500 feet in the morning. No snow

accumulation. Highs 40 to 45. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 35 to 40. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in

the morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Highs 40 to 45.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to

45.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

25 to 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 35.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 45 to 50.

$$

WAZ019-212315-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

410 AM PDT Wed Oct 21 2020

.TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent. Rainfall amounts around a tenth of an

inch.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in the

evening. Widespread frost overnight. Snow level 3000 feet in the

evening. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Free air

freezing level at the surface rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 5000 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 2000 feet increasing to 5500 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to

3500 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Snow level 2000 feet. Free air freezing level 3000 feet in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 2500 feet

lowering to the surface after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Free air freezing level at the surface

rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Free air freezing level 2500 feet

lowering to the surface after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy. Free air

freezing level at the surface rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

rising to 8000 feet after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 10000 feet rising

to 13000 feet in the afternoon.

$$

