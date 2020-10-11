WA Portland OR Zone Forecast

Zone Forecasts for Northwest Oregon and Southwest Washington

National Weather Service Portland OR

346 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

Spot Temperatures are for Today, Tonight, Columbus Day, Monday

Night, and Tuesday.

WAZ021-120115-

South Washington Coast-

Including the cities of Raymond, Long Beach, Ocean Park, Naselle,

Cathlamet, and Cape Disappointment

346 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Windy.

Rain may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind

5 to 15 mph increasing to 30 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall

amounts a half to three quarters of an inch.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a slight chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph after midnight. Near beaches and headlands, southwest wind

25 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph becoming west 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall amounts a

tenth to a half of an inch.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Gusts to 20 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 50 to 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the south after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Near beaches and headlands,

southwest wind 20 to 25 mph becoming west 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon, gusts to 35 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy. A

20 percent chance of rain. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows around

50.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

45 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 60 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs around 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 65.

WAZ020-120115-

Willapa Hills-

Including the cities of Willapa, Frances, Elk Mountain,

and Ryderwood

346 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Rain

may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. Southwest

wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to south with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. In the higher terrain, southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

increasing to 25 to 30 mph with gusts to 55 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of

an inch to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain in the evening, then a chance of showers

after midnight. Lows around 50. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 35 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. Rainfall

amounts a quarter to three quarters of an inch.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows around 50. Light wind becoming south 5 to

10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Rain in the morning, then a chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph increasing to west 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows

45 to 50. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. Highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Lows

45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 60.

WAZ040-120115-

South Washington Cascade Foothills-

Including the cities of Toutle, Ariel, Lake Merwin, Yale Lake,

and Cougar

346 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Valley highs around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to

south 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch

to one inch.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Valley lows around 50. Southwest wind 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

45 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent. Rainfall amounts a quarter of an

inch to one inch.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Valley highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Valley lows around 50. Light wind becoming south

5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Valley highs 55 to 60. South wind 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then

a slight chance of rain after midnight. Valley lows 45 to 50. Chance

of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 40 to 45.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Patchy

morning fog. Valley highs 55 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Valley

lows 45 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy morning fog. A 20 percent chance of

rain in the afternoon. Valley highs 60 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Valley lows 45 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Valley highs 55 to 60.

WAZ019-120115-

South Washington Cascades-

Including the cities of Coldwater Ridge Visitors Center,

Mount St. Helens, and Wind River Valley

346 AM PDT Sun Oct 11 2020

.TODAY...Showers in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Breezy.

Snow level 5500 feet increasing to 7500 feet in the afternoon. West

wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half inches.

.TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers likely after midnight.

Breezy. Rain may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow level above

8000 feet decreasing to 7000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph becoming west 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent. Rainfall amounts a half of an inch to one and a half

inches.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in the

morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in

the morning. West wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet increasing to above

8000 feet after midnight. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain, breezy. Snow level above 8000 feet decreasing to

7000 feet in the afternoon. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 6000 feet decreasing to 5500 feet after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

morning. Snow level 5000 feet in the morning. Free air freezing

level 6500 feet in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 7500 feet

rising to 9000 feet after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny. Free

air freezing level 11000 feet rising to 12000 feet in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 13000 feet

rising to 14000 feet after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Snow level above 8000 feet in the afternoon. Free air

freezing level 14000 feet in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain. Snow

level above 8000 feet.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Free air freezing level 12000 feet

lowering to 11000 feet in the afternoon.

